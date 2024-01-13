en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Colombia: Landslide Claims 33 Lives, Highlights Climate Change Concerns

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
Colombia: Landslide Claims 33 Lives, Highlights Climate Change Concerns

In a tragic turn of events, a merciless landslide has claimed the lives of 33 individuals in northwestern Colombia, with a majority of the victims being children, as reported by Vice President Francia Marquez. The calamity is a stark reminder of the country’s struggle with disaster preparedness and response, a challenge that is only amplified by the ever-looming threat of climate change.

Tragedy Strikes Colombia

The landslide, which struck an indigenous community in the Choco department, occurred on a busy road that connects the cities of Medellin and Quibdo. The disaster followed over 24 hours of relentless rainfall in the region, leading to the collapse of a part of a mountain onto a line of cars. Travelers who had abandoned their vehicles to seek shelter in a nearby house were buried under the rubble.

Rescue Efforts Underway

Rescue operations are in full swing, with teams struggling to reach the site due to numerous road closures. Helicopters have been requested to aid in the rescue process. Seventeen bodies have been transported to Medellin, with three identified by forensic examiners. In a bid to accelerate rescue efforts, 50 soldiers have been dispatched to the affected area.

Government’s Response

Expressing deep regret over the incident, President Gustavo Petro extended his condolences to the bereaved families and assured all possible assistance to the affected region. In addition, resources have been allocated for recovery efforts, and strategies are being implemented to avert such disasters in the future.

The Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology, and Environmental Studies has issued a warning for the risk of heavy rains in the region, particularly in the Amazon and several departments bordering the Pacific.

Climate Change: A Growing Concern

This catastrophic event has reignited discussions on climate change, as the world witnesses an increase in the frequency and severity of natural disasters. Colombia, with its vast tropical forests and proximity to the Pacific Ocean, faces an imminent risk of such calamities, compelling the nation to reassess its disaster preparedness and response strategies.

0
Climate & Environment Colombia
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
15 mins ago
Legal Hurdles Threaten Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project
In a significant development, the Ken-Betwa river interlinking project, a joint endeavour by the Madhya Pradesh government and the Central government, has hit a legal roadblock. The project was found to be in violation of environment clearance laws, a discovery that could potentially impact its future. The National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has come under
Legal Hurdles Threaten Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project
NASA Triumphs Over Technical Hurdle, Unlocks Secrets of Asteroid Bennu
1 hour ago
NASA Triumphs Over Technical Hurdle, Unlocks Secrets of Asteroid Bennu
California Spearheads Investment in Long-Duration Energy Storage Technologies
1 hour ago
California Spearheads Investment in Long-Duration Energy Storage Technologies
California Paves the Way for a Clean Energy Future with Long Duration Energy Storage
21 mins ago
California Paves the Way for a Clean Energy Future with Long Duration Energy Storage
Urbanization and Climate Change: Twin Challenges and Opportunities for Investors
29 mins ago
Urbanization and Climate Change: Twin Challenges and Opportunities for Investors
John Kerry to Leave Biden Administration, Join President's Re-election Campaign
52 mins ago
John Kerry to Leave Biden Administration, Join President's Re-election Campaign
Latest Headlines
World News
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
4 mins
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
6 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
6 mins
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
7 mins
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
8 mins
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
8 mins
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
11 mins
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
Political Tension Rises in Lesotho as Opposition Leader's Security Withdrawn
12 mins
Political Tension Rises in Lesotho as Opposition Leader's Security Withdrawn
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
16 mins
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app