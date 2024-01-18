en English
Climate & Environment

Cold Spell Enhances East Sea’s Carbon Dioxide Absorption: A Climate Change Perspective

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
Cold Spell Enhances East Sea’s Carbon Dioxide Absorption: A Climate Change Perspective

A recent and intense cold spell has swept across the nation, causing a ripple effect of disruptions. National parks have closed their gates, flights and cruises have been canceled, and there’s been a significant reduction in atmospheric particulate matter. However, this chilly weather has had one surprising and beneficial effect – it has increased the East Sea’s carbon dioxide absorption.

The Role of Cold Weather in Carbon Dioxide Absorption

Researchers from Pohang University of Science and Technology and Pusan National University have discovered that cold Arctic air can boost the ocean’s ability to take in carbon dioxide. The team analyzed data from 1992 to 2019 and observed fluctuations in the amount of carbon dioxide the sea absorbed. The recent period saw a substantial increase in carbon absorption, up to 30 million tons per year.

The cold air influences this process by causing surface water to become denser and sink – a phenomenon that encourages vertical ventilation and subsequently, increased carbon dioxide uptake.

The Oceans as Carbon Sinks

The oceans play a pivotal role in regulating atmospheric carbon dioxide levels, making them an essential part of addressing climate change. This study underscores the importance of these bodies of water as carbon sinks – natural systems capable of storing vast amounts of carbon dioxide and mitigating the effects of human-produced emissions.

The Impact on Climate Change Policies

The research findings could potentially influence global climate change mitigation policies, like the 2015 Paris Agreement. The study emphasizes the significance of representing nutrient limitation in climate models. By doing so, more robust carbon balance projections can be produced, providing enhanced support to climate change mitigation strategies.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

