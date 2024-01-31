Cold Front Ushers Chilly Temperatures with Rain and Winds Predicted for the Weekend

A cold front is sweeping across the regions, introducing a sharp drop in temperatures with lows plummeting to the 40s by Thursday morning. The weather is expected to be even colder, with temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s. Despite the chilly weather, conditions are predicted to stay dry until Friday, with the possibility of patchy fog in the early morning hours.

Weekend Weather Outlook

As we head into the weekend, the weather takes a turn with rain and increasing winds forecasted for Saturday. This could potentially extend into Sunday morning. The cause behind these changing conditions has been traced to an area of low pressure. In response, reconnaissance missions are being dispatched to gather data and refine forecast models.

Flash Flood Watches and Weather Impact Day

The west coast is on high alert with flash flood watches issued due to this weather system. Ahead of these extreme weather conditions, the Storm Prediction Center has already issued a slight risk for excessive rainfall on Saturday. A weather impact day has also been declared, raising concerns for locally heavy rain. Weather models are in flux, emphasizing the need for close monitoring to accurately predict the timing of the rainfall.

Timing and Distribution of Rainfall

The heaviest downpour is likely to occur from 6 pm until midnight on Saturday, and early Sunday morning. The North Shore and South Mississippi are bracing for more rain, while the South Shore is expected to receive less. On Sunday, the showers may persist until noon, but the afternoon is looking to clear up. Local rivers are still dealing with high water levels, with some reaching minor flood stages and the Pearl River approaching moderate flood levels.

Fog and Cold Conditions

There are also anticipations of foggy conditions, particularly near Houma. The cold front is bringing in lower temperatures, resulting in highs of mid-60s on Thursday and lows in the 60s on Friday, coinciding with Groundhog Day.