Cold and Dry Weather Expected in Plains; Dense Fog in Northern Areas

The vast plains of the country are bracing for an imminent wave of cold and dry conditions expected to sweep across in the next twelve hours. This forecast presents a stark contrast to the partly cloudy atmosphere that is currently holding its grip over the northern regions.

Dense Fog and Smog Continue to Blanket Northern Areas

Adding to the biting cold, dense fog and smog are predicted to continue their shroud over the plains of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh. These conditions pose significant challenges to the population residing in these areas, impacting daily activities and routines.

Frost Anticipated in Kashmir and the Pothohar Region

As if the cold and dry weather was not enough, frost is expected to make its presence felt in certain parts of Kashmir and the Pothohar region during the early morning hours. Citizens are urged to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their crops from the frost.

Temperature Readings from Major Cities

Temperature recordings from this morning have revealed that Islamabad and Quetta are already facing 2 degrees Celsius, Lahore at 6 degrees, Karachi at a more comfortable 15 degrees, Peshawar at 4 degrees, Gilgit plunging to -3 degrees, Murree at 1 degree, and Muzaffarabad at a chilly 3 degrees Celsius.

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, the forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) suggests a very cold and dry weather for Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramula. Jammu, on the other hand, is expected to witness cold and dense fog. Morning temperatures in IIOJK were recorded at -3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, Pulwama, and Anantnag, 4 degrees in Jammu, a freezing -6 degrees in Leh, and -2 degrees in Shopian and Baramula.