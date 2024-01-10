en English
Agriculture

Climate Tipping Point Nears as Winter Snowpack Declines Globally

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:26 pm EST
The world teeters on the brink of a climate tipping point, underscored by disordered winter snowfall patterns, according to climate scientists. A study recently published in Nature has shone a spotlight on the dwindling snowpack across various regions of the world, revealing a bleak forecast for winter recreation and springtime water resources. Since 1981, almost half of the 169 Northern Hemisphere river basins have witnessed a reducing snowpack. Of these, 31 basins have human-induced climate change to blame.

Regions at Risk

The study forecasts that regions with average winter temperatures above 8 degrees Celsius are especially susceptible to the impacts of climate change, notably affecting the stability of water sources. This phenomenon, known as ‘snow drought,’ characterized by deficient winter precipitation or temperatures too high for snowfall, has become increasingly commonplace. The implications of snow droughts for agriculture, water supply, and ecosystems are severe.

Global Impact

For instance, the snowpack in Northern California is currently at a mere 38% of its average, casting a shadow over the state’s $56 billion agricultural sector. Similarly, Italy’s snowpack has fallen 45% below average, impacting its rice harvest. The predicament is exacerbated by extreme weather incidents. Recent flooding in California, caused by melting snow, is a stark example of this.

Need for Urgent Action

The research underscores the sensitivity of snow to temperature changes, where a 1C increase can diminish early spring snow water content by 20%. As the world’s population increasingly inhabits areas affected by these changes, the need to confront and tackle the causes and effects of snow droughts becomes increasingly urgent. The human-caused climate crisis has already led to a reduction in snowpack in the majority of the Northern Hemisphere over the past four decades, threatening essential water resources for millions of individuals.

Regions in the US Southwest and Northeast, as well as Central and Eastern Europe, have experienced the most significant global warming-related declines, between 10% and 20% per decade. The study also discovered that snowpack loss accelerates when average winter temperatures at a location rise above minus 8 degrees Celsius. It also warns that many densely populated areas that rely on snow are set to see an increase in water availability losses in the coming decades.

The fall in snowpack also has far-reaching implications on water availability, wildfires, and winter recreational activities. These findings emphasize the necessity for swift and concerted action to address the global challenge posed by climate change.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

