en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Climate Displacement Tragedy in Badakhshan Highlights Urgency for Action

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:58 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:10 am EST
Climate Displacement Tragedy in Badakhshan Highlights Urgency for Action

The occurrence of a grim tragedy in the Badakhshan region of Afghanistan has highlighted the severity and human cost of displacement due to environmental catastrophes.

Over the past month, a minimum of five children from displaced families have died as a result of extreme cold weather conditions. These families, originally residents of the Yawan district of Badakhshan, were compelled to abandon their homes due to devastating rockslides.

The Plight of Displaced Populations

These tragic losses underline the critical and immediate needs of displaced individuals, particularly in regions prone to natural disasters and severe weather. The deaths of the children, a palpable manifestation of the harsh realities faced by displaced populations, emphasize the necessity for adequate shelter and resources.

Climate Hazards and Vulnerable Populations

Moreover, the incident brings to the fore the broader implications of climate-related hazards on vulnerable populations. As the planet continues to grapple with the escalating effects of climate change, displaced communities in regions like Badakhshan are often those who bear the heaviest burdens. It is these individuals and families who are most susceptible to the destructive impacts of environmental catastrophes, with insufficient resources to mitigate the risks or cope with the consequences.

Relief Efforts and Improving Conditions

Efforts to provide relief and improve living conditions for displaced families in such areas are critical to prevent further loss of life and alleviate suffering caused by environmental calamities. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has reported a startling statistic: one third of children in Afghanistan are engaged in hard labor due to increased poverty. UNICEF echoes this grim reality, adding that many children in Afghanistan are forced to undertake hard and dangerous work just to eat. The needs of 40% of children in Afghanistan remain unmet, suggesting an urgent call for action to address this crisis.

In the face of such adversity, the international community, humanitarian organizations, and local authorities must intensify their efforts to support these vulnerable communities. The recent tragedy in Badakhshan is a potent reminder of the human cost of displacement and the urgency of addressing its causes and consequences.

0
Afghanistan Climate & Environment Disaster
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Islamic Development Bank Bolsters WHO with $1.1 Million to Enhance Afghanistan’s Healthcare

By BNN Correspondents

Revival of Qala-e Nook: A Tale of Resilience and Reconstruction

By BNN Correspondents

Azerbaijan to Open Embassy in Kabul, Signifying Strengthened Diplomatic Relations

By BNN Correspondents

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Afghan Minister Suggests Separating Religion from Governance ...
@Afghanistan · 2 hours
Afghan Minister Suggests Separating Religion from Governance ...
heart comment 0
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Latest Headlines
World News
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
1 min
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
3 mins
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
3 mins
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
3 mins
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
3 mins
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits
6 mins
Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits
Health Trends in 2023 and Projections for 2024: From Holiday Benefits to Digital Self-Diagnosis
8 mins
Health Trends in 2023 and Projections for 2024: From Holiday Benefits to Digital Self-Diagnosis
London on Brink of Health Crisis: Fear of Measles Outbreak Looms Amid Low MMR Vaccination Rates
8 mins
London on Brink of Health Crisis: Fear of Measles Outbreak Looms Amid Low MMR Vaccination Rates
Jersey Authorities Warn Rabbit Owners of Deadly Myxomatosis Outbreak
9 mins
Jersey Authorities Warn Rabbit Owners of Deadly Myxomatosis Outbreak
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
50 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app