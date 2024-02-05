Climate Day at Natural Products Expo West: Industry Unites for Climate Action

The natural and organic products industry, a sector deeply entwined with agriculture, is acutely sensitive to the impacts of climate change. However, it is also uniquely positioned to offer solutions for climate mitigation. The industry has turned its focus to sustainable farming practices such as organic and regenerative agriculture and has given a new impetus to sustainable packaging. In a bid to address these challenges and seize the opportunities that arise, the industry has announced Climate Day at Natural Products Expo West. The event, scheduled for March 12, is set to take place in the Marriott Marquis Ballroom.

Climate Day: A Beacon for Industry Action

The event promises a gamut of panel discussions, conversations, and networking opportunities, all centered on the pressing climate issues. It brings the industry's role in climate action into sharp focus. The discussions are set to cover a range of topics, from industry cooperation for climate action to data-driven decision-making for climate trends, and the evolution of the natural and organic food system amid market volatility.

Notable speakers at the event include representatives from Count Us In, Food Tank, Climate Collaborative, NielsenIQ, Patagonia Provisions, King Arthur Baking, and Simple Mills. These industry trailblazers are expected to provide valuable insights into the industry's journey towards climate resilience.

Regenerative Agriculture and Brand Responsibility

One of the key focus areas of the event is the role of regenerative agriculture in brand responsibility. The sessions explore strategies for measuring product sustainability and crafting impactful claims. The underlying aim of these discussions is to unite stakeholders in a conversation about climate and business and to spotlight the industry's efforts in creating climate solutions.

Organic Valley's Carbon Insetting Program

Organic Valley, the largest co-operative of organic farmers in the US, has made a significant stride toward climate action. It announced its first agreements and payments to farmer members participating in the Organic Valley’s Carbon Insetting Program (OVCIP). The program encourages carbon reductions and sequestration within a producer’s supply chain and rewards participating farmers for their efforts in reducing emissions and sequestering more carbon. Funded by a $25m USDA grant, OVCIP aims to support 1,200 new climate-smart practices on 500 member farms. Organic Valley, with its 1,600 farmer members, has set a goal to be carbon neutral by 2050.