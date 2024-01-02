en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Climate Change’s Growing Financial Impact on the U.S. Economy

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:27 am EST
Climate Change’s Growing Financial Impact on the U.S. Economy

The financial implications of climate change are increasingly coming into focus, with experts warning of the significant economic toll wrought by extreme weather events. At the forefront of this concern is a report from the White House, the Fifth National Climate Assessment, which states that climate-related disasters such as heat waves, heavy rains, droughts, hurricanes, floods, and wildfires are escalating in frequency and intensity across the United States.

The Financial Impact

The report estimates that weather-related disasters cost the U.S. economy at least $150 billion annually, a conservative figure given the current pace of climate-related disasters. Disturbingly, the country now faces a billion-dollar disaster every three weeks, compared to every four months during the 1980s.

Andrew Rumbach from the Urban Institute and David Pogue, author of ‘How to Prepare for Climate Change,’ elaborated on the myriad of direct and indirect costs families are subjected to due to these events. These range from property and infrastructure damage to agricultural losses and impacts on tourism.

More than 3 million U.S. adults were displaced from their homes by extreme weather in the past year alone. The consequences of such displacements include transportation and hotel costs, work disruptions, and potential loss of benefits. The toll on health is also significant, with workplace injuries and emergency room costs, particularly among the elderly, increasing with every additional hot day.

The Future Economic Damage

The economic damage is projected to surge as the climate continues to evolve, with every degree of global warming expected to double the harm from the previous degree.

Climate Scenario Analysis

Given these alarming projections, the article underscores the importance of Climate Scenario Analysis (CSA) as a crucial tool for systematically examining plausible future climate-related outcomes. It also stresses the necessity for major financial institutions to effectively quantify the financial impacts of climate change. This proactive approach would ensure adequate preparation for its potential effects.

Global Economy at Risk

The article also discusses the potential financial impact of climate change on the global economy. A landmark analysis has found that climate change could cost the world economy $7.9 trillion by 2050, with North America and Western Europe projected to suffer a 1.3% real GDP loss by mid-century. The economic cost of climate disasters far exceeds the per capita cost of past economic shocks such as the 2008 Financial Crisis.

The article also shines a light on the potential economic impact of ecosystem degradation and the loss of ecosystem services, estimating annual global losses of $2.7 trillion by 2030 if tipping points are reached.

0
Climate & Environment Economy United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Minas Gerais Under Siege: Flooding Highlights Climate Change Challenges

By Saboor Bayat

Atlassian's Mike Cannon-Brookes: From Tech Mogul to Full-Time Climate Activist?

By Geeta Pillai

Atlassian's Mike Cannon-Brookes: From Tech Mogul to Full-Time Climate Activist?

By Geeta Pillai

Minas Gerais Under Siege: Flooding Highlights Climate Change Challenges

By Saboor Bayat

Major Earthquake Strikes Japan Prompting Large-Scale Evacuations ...
@Climate & Environment · 2 hours
Major Earthquake Strikes Japan Prompting Large-Scale Evacuations ...
heart comment 0
Japan Reels Under the Aftermath of a 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Reels Under the Aftermath of a 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake
Japan’s Noto Peninsula Hit by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake, Causing Devastation

By BNN Correspondents

Japan's Noto Peninsula Hit by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake, Causing Devastation
Man Rescued After Snake Bite Amidst Severe Flooding in NSW, Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Man Rescued After Snake Bite Amidst Severe Flooding in NSW, Australia
Australian Defence Force Deployed to Aid Flood-Stricken Queensland

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Defence Force Deployed to Aid Flood-Stricken Queensland
Latest Headlines
World News
Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents
49 seconds
Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents
Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
1 min
Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
Baron Black's Health Challenges: Nearing Full Recovery
1 min
Baron Black's Health Challenges: Nearing Full Recovery
Rose Bowl Showdown: Alabama's Resilient Effort Overpowered by Michigan's Defense
1 min
Rose Bowl Showdown: Alabama's Resilient Effort Overpowered by Michigan's Defense
The Accelerating Scientific Revolution: A Blend of Optimism and Caution
2 mins
The Accelerating Scientific Revolution: A Blend of Optimism and Caution
Hamas Proposes Prisoner Exchange Deal with Israel: A Potential Change in the Conflict Dynamics
3 mins
Hamas Proposes Prisoner Exchange Deal with Israel: A Potential Change in the Conflict Dynamics
Dr. S. Jaishankar Speaks on 'K-forces': A Shift in India's Foreign Policy
4 mins
Dr. S. Jaishankar Speaks on 'K-forces': A Shift in India's Foreign Policy
New York Defeats Toronto in PWHL Opener: A Historic Start to the Season
4 mins
New York Defeats Toronto in PWHL Opener: A Historic Start to the Season
Nussmeier Leads LSU to Thrilling Comeback Victory at ReliaQuest Bowl
5 mins
Nussmeier Leads LSU to Thrilling Comeback Victory at ReliaQuest Bowl
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
26 mins
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
44 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
48 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app