Climate Change Threatens Rhinoceros Survival in Southern Africa

A recent study by the University of Massachusetts Amherst, published in the journal Biodiversity, underscores the looming threat of climate change to the black and white rhinoceros populations in Southern Africa. Home to a staggering 80% of the global black and 92% of white rhinoceros populations, this region is witnessing the significant sensitivities of these species to rising temperatures.

Advertisment

Climate Change and Rhinoceros Survival

The research indicates that rhinos are more affected by temperature increases than precipitation changes, a daunting fact considering rhinos cannot sweat and rely on bathing and shade for cooling down. The average monthly temperatures on the African continent have seen a rise of 0.5 - 2 degrees Celsius over the past century. Worse still, these temperatures are projected to rise by up to two degrees in the forthcoming century under the high greenhouse gas emissions scenario of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Projections and Threats

Advertisment

The study was based on five extensive national parks across various nations in Africa, and it modelled both high and moderate emissions scenarios. The projections suggest that by 2085, under the high emissions scenario, temperatures will exceed the tolerance levels for rhinos, thereby making the probability of rhino occurrence in these parks drop to zero. Etosha National Park in Namibia and Hlane National Park in eSwatini are at particular risk, as they are predicted to become too warm for rhinos under either scenario.

Conservation Efforts and Challenges

In a bid to counter the dwindling rhino numbers, Kenya has launched its most significant rhino relocation project. The project, aimed at providing more space for the rhinos to roam and breed, relocated 21 critically endangered black rhinos to the Loisaba Conservancy. Despite early troubles, the project is ongoing, with hopes of increasing the black rhino population, which currently stands close to 1,000, to about 2,000. However, previous relocation efforts in 2018 ended in disaster, with all 11 relocated rhinos dying shortly after arrival.

This study’s findings point to the urgency for national park managers to plan adaptations, such as increasing water supplies, enhancing tree cover, monitoring for stress, and facilitating rhino migration. These efforts are crucial to mitigate the impacts of global warming on the survival of rhino populations.