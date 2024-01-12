Climate Change Threatens Mammal Species in Brazil’s Caatinga Biome: A Study Reveals

In the semi-arid expanse of Brazil’s Northeast, a biome known as the Caatinga teems with unique terrestrial mammal species. However, a recent study published in Global Change Biology by a diverse team of Brazilian scientists suggests that climate change may soon bring severe impacts to this ecosystem. The research is a collaborative effort between the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP), the Federal University of Paraiba (UFPB), and the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

Climatic Projections and Mammal Threats

The study utilized the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) future temperature forecasts and cross-referenced them with mammal occurrence data in the Caatinga. Through statistical models, the researchers assessed these species’ physiological tolerance to both current and future climates. Their findings paint a dire picture: By 2060, the Caatinga could see species loss for 91.6% of mammal assemblages and habitat loss for 87% under the best-case scenario. This scenario assumes global adherence to the Paris Agreement and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Small Species at Higher Risk

Particularly at risk are the biome’s diminutive species—those weighing less than 1 kg—which make up 54% of the region’s mammalian life. Twelve species from this group are projected to lose their habitats entirely by 2060. If the worst-case scenario unfolds, this figure could rise to 28 by 2100.

The Looming Specter of Biotic Homogenization

The study also warns of a likely occurrence of biotic homogenization. As generalist species survive and specialist species lose suitable areas, leading to local extinctions, the region could lose critical ecological functions. The eastern part of the Caatinga, which benefits from greater humidity and biodiversity due to its proximity to the Atlantic Rainforest biome, is anticipated to bear the brunt of these effects. These threats are further compounded by human activities, such as deforestation and poaching.

The study’s findings underscore the urgency of incorporating biodiversity forecasts into socio-environmental policy and conservation planning. Only through such foresight can we hope to mitigate the impacts of climate change on these critical ecosystems and the diverse species they house.