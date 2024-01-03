Climate Change Threatens Global Fashion Industry, Report Warns

Extreme heat and flooding are posing significant threats to the global fashion industry, particularly in climate-vulnerable countries like Bangladesh, Cambodia, Pakistan, and Vietnam. A report titled “Higher Ground?” warns that without proper climate change adaptation strategies, these countries could face substantial economic losses in the apparel sector. Despite the fashion industry’s efforts to mitigate environmental impact through initiatives like using recycled fabrics, reducing water usage, and lowering greenhouse gas emissions, the physical risks of climate change still loom large.

Climate Change’s Threat to the Apparel Sector

The report underscores the potential effects of climate change on the apparel industry. It predicts that export earnings from the industry could fall by 22% by 2030 and 68% by 2050. This could lead to a loss of nearly 1 million jobs by 2030 and 8.6 million by 2050, devastating economies reliant on apparel production. The study also highlights the increase in days with high wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), a reflection of extreme heat conditions, and the potential for flooding in major production centers.

Addressing Climate Change in Business Strategies

Climate change adaptation is often not sufficiently integrated into the business strategies of fashion companies. These companies tend to view the impacts of climate change as externalities that do not directly affect their bottom line. However, the report urges for adaptation measures to be incorporated into business plans, collective agreements, and regulatory objectives. By doing so, it suggests that significant economic damage could be prevented and a just transition towards a more resilient fashion industry could be supported.

The Vulnerable Cities

Cities like Colombo, Dhaka, Chattogram (Chittagong), Yangon, Delhi, Bangkok, Phnom Penh, and the Dongguan-Guangdong-Shenzhen region are particularly vulnerable to the physical risks posed by climate change. Without proper adaptation strategies, such as cooling buildings and diverting floodwaters, these areas will bear the brunt of the impact. The report serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for the fashion industry and its supply chains to prepare for and adapt to the changing climate.