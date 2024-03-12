Climate Change Threatens Banana Supply, Experts Warn

Pascal Liu, a senior economist at the World Banana Forum, issues a stark warning about the escalating threats climate change poses to banana production worldwide. As the forum convenes in Rome to address industry challenges, concerns mount over the compounding impacts of climate-induced weather extremes and the proliferation of destructive diseases.

Advertisment

Supply Chain Struggles

Recent banana shortages in UK supermarkets highlight the vulnerability of global supply chains to environmental disruptions. While short-term fluctuations due to storms can be managed through adaptive measures within the supply chain, the long-term implications of climate change loom ominously over the industry's future stability.

Disease Outbreaks and Rising Costs

Advertisment

The spread of Fusarium Wilt TR4, exacerbated by rising temperatures, emerges as a significant menace to banana crops globally. With the disease proving resilient and difficult to eradicate, producers grapple with the dual challenges of combating infections and addressing escalating costs of fertilizers, energy, and labor.

In addition to climate-related pressures, the banana industry faces increasing demands for sustainability practices from consumers. While initiatives to green production methods and obtain certification for sustainable practices hold promise, they come with added costs that may ultimately be passed down to consumers, contributing to potential price hikes in the market.

As stakeholders convene to tackle these multifaceted challenges, the future of banana production hangs in the balance, with implications reaching beyond economic concerns to environmental sustainability and global food security.