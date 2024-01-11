Climate Change Threat: New Jersey Underwater by 2050?

New insights from Climate Central reveal a grim future for New Jersey and other coastal areas in the United States. The organization's recent map indicates that by 2050, a significant portion of New Jersey's densely populated regions could be submerged due to the effects of climate change. This projection is part of a larger assessment that gauges the vulnerability of major coastal cities in the U.S. to rising sea levels.

Advertisment

High-Tide Flooding and Global Warming

According to Climate Central, the frequency of high-tide flooding has risen between 300% to over 900% compared to what it was 50 years ago. This increase is directly linked to global warming. The warming climate leads to melting glaciers and ice sheets, which in turn contribute to rising sea levels. Moreover, as the water warms, the ocean volume expands, exacerbating the situation.

The EPA's Acknowledgment

Advertisment

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also recognizes these changes. Climate Central's maps, which the EPA acknowledges, show areas painted in red that are projected to be underwater by 2050. These red areas represent regions that could face submersion if significant measures are not implemented to reverse the current trend.

Areas at Risk

Among the areas at risk are southern Florida, including Naples, Marco Island, and the Florida Keys, along with the Everglades National Park. Back in New Jersey, popular locations such as the MetLife Stadium and American Dream are also marked in red, indicating potential submersion. These projections underscore the urgency for climate action. They highlight the need for serious measures to mitigate the effects of global warming and prevent such drastic changes to our coastal regions.