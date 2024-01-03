Climate Change: The Primary Cause of Disrupted Rainfall in Iran

In a keynote address delivered during Iran’s first scientific seminar on the factors contributing to reduced rainfall, Darioush Gol-Alizadeh, the head of the national center for weather and climate change, stated unequivocally that climate change is the primary culprit of disrupted rainfall patterns in the nation. Highlighting the correlation between air pollution and climate change, Gol-Alizadeh emphasized that pollution potentially aggravates greenhouse gas levels, with sand and dust storms pervading the first half of the year.

Climate Change and Decreased Precipitation

Iran’s Department of Environment (DOE) has embarked on a comprehensive study to probe the causes of diminished annual precipitation. This initiative came in the wake of inaccurate forecasts from the Meteorological Organization that predicted ample autumn rains, which failed to materialize. Ali Salajeqeh, head of the DOE, is spearheading the coordination of efforts among diverse environmental entities to analyze the reasons behind the declining rainfall rates.

Impact on Iran’s Environment

Climate change has induced a surge in air temperature and evaporation rates, visible through the declining volume of the Caspian Sea. There has also been a shift in precipitation from snow to rain, while the overall rainfall has dwindled. These shifts have grave implications for Iran, impacting human, animal, and plant life.

Urgency for Adaptation

Data from the Meteorological Organization indicates that Iran has grappled with moderate to severe drought over the past three crop years. While precipitation levels have fluctuated, they depict a significant decrease from the long-term average. These trends highlight the pressing necessity for Iran to adapt to the impacts of climate change and adhere to environmental principles to prevent further damage.