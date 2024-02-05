Climate Change Spurs Proposal for New Hurricane Category

In a groundbreaking revelation by scientists, the extremity of hurricanes exacerbated by climate change has necessitated the introduction of a new category, Category 6, to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The study indicates a surge in tropical cyclones that have been surpassing the highest threshold of the current scale, Category 5, which is marked by wind speeds above 252 kilometers per hour (157 miles per hour).

A New Category for Intense Storms

The scale, which classifies hurricanes based on maximum sustained wind speeds, may soon see an extension with Category 6. This category would represent storms with wind speeds exceeding 309 kilometers per hour (192 miles per hour). The demand for a new category comes in the wake of alarming observations over the past decade, which have recorded at least five storms, including Hurricane Patricia and Typhoons Meranti, Goni, Haiyan, and Surigae, that have crossed the proposed Category 6 threshold.

The Strongest On Record

Hurricane Patricia, with recorded wind speeds up to 346 kilometers per hour (215 miles per hour), stands as the strongest observed in the Western Hemisphere, exemplifying the escalating intensity of storms. The aftermath of a Category 5 hurricane often leaves affected areas uninhabitable for extended periods, hinting at the catastrophic damage potent Category 6 storms could inflict.

Climate Change - A Key Factor

The study, conducted by Michael Wehner and James P. Kossin, attributes the rising frequency and intensity of these storms to climate change. Warmer sea temperatures and alterations in atmospheric conditions are providing an increased energy supply for these storms and causing slower movement over affected areas, thereby increasing the potential for devastation. The scientists underscore the increasing thermodynamic potential for intense storms due to heightened ocean and air temperatures.

Although the concept of a new hurricane category has yet to be officially adopted by agencies like NOAA, it highlights the urgency to enhance communication about the risks associated with extreme weather events in the face of climate change. The findings of this study have been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, paving the way for a deeper understanding of the impact of climate change on hurricane intensities.