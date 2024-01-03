en English
Agriculture

Climate Change Presents a ‘Different Version’ of El Niño, Confounding Predictions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
In what was expected to be a season of arid summers and potential droughts, the El Niño weather phenomenon has been confounding expectations in regions like Hawke’s Bay and Northland. Despite official warnings in September that urged farmers to brace for drought, the reality on the ground is a stark contrast. Farms remain verdant, maintained by an equilibrium of sunshine and frequent showers that has kept grass growth alive.

A Different Version of El Niño

Federated Farmers president, Wayne Langford, has taken note of these unexpected conditions. The unusual behavior of El Niño this year can be accredited to warmer ocean temperatures, a result of climate change, according to NIWA’s principal scientist of forecasting, Chris Brandolino. This has birthed a ‘different version of El Niño,’ a version unlike those experienced by previous generations.

Unpredictable Weather Patterns

These aberrant weather patterns aren’t unique to New Zealand. Australia, too, has been witnessing similar unpredictability. Instead of a typically dry summer, the nation has been grappling with notable flooding. These novel rainfall patterns and extreme El Niño occurrences pose a significant challenge to forecasters. The lack of contemporary comparisons for prediction due to historical data reflecting cooler ocean temperatures adds to the complexity of the task.

Farmers’ Optimism Amid Unpredictability

Despite the unpredictability, the current weather conditions have reduced the risk of drought, infusing farmers with cautious optimism. However, heavy rain is forecasted for the third week of January, particularly for the North Island, which could cast a wet spell on the summer holidays.

What we’re witnessing is a shift in the traditional understanding of weather phenomena like El Niño. As climate change continues to influence ocean temperatures and, consequently, weather patterns, we may need to recalibrate our expectations and preparedness for such events. The implications are far-ranging, affecting not just agriculture but also sectors like retail, as seen in Seoul, Korea, where extreme temperatures have been found to significantly impact sales. This signals the need for a broader, more comprehensive approach to understanding and managing the impacts of climate change.

