Climate & Environment

Climate Change May Increase Risk from Tropical Cyclone-Generated Waves, Despite Decreased Frequency

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:29 am EST
Climate Change May Increase Risk from Tropical Cyclone-Generated Waves, Despite Decreased Frequency

Recent research on global climate change anticipates that despite a projected decrease in the frequency of tropical cyclones (TCs), the overall risk posed by TC-generated waves (TCWs) is predicted to rise. The study attributes this increase to the overall height and areal footprint of the waves, which remain unaffected by TC frequency. It underscores that the total damage from TCWs is sensitive to their areal footprint and warns that even with fewer TCs forecasted, the intensity of these cyclones and the resultant wave climate could be adversely affected by climate change.

Revising Risk Assessment and Forecasting

The study leverages the ECMWF fifth-generation climate reanalysis (ERA5) data ranging from 1979 to 2022 to track TCs. It incorporates vorticity centers and correlates them with observed tracks from the International Best Track Archive for Climate Stewardship (IBTrACS). While the ERA5 data was extended to 1940, the focus remained on the post-satellite period, owing to higher confidence in this dataset. The ERA5 wave model and the wave spectra were used to identify TC-associated surface ocean waves, and significant wave heights were defined using wave spectrum energy.

Significance of Wave Climate in Risk Assessment

The study emphasizes the importance of paying attention to multiple factors driving future changes in the TC wave climate. It expresses concern that despite model projections of decreased TC frequency, the intensity of TCs and the wave climate could be adversely affected by climate change. It also accentuates that the total damage from TCWs is sensitive to their areal footprint, highlighting the need for comprehensive risk assessment and forecasting.

Implications for Coastal Communities and Climate Change Adaptation

Coastal communities worldwide are vulnerable to the destruction caused by tropical cyclones. The study’s findings suggest that despite expected decreases in TC frequency, the dangers posed by TCs may not diminish. The increase in wave height and areal footprint of TCWs necessitates a rethink of current climate change adaptation strategies. The study concludes by urging attention to the potential increase in risk, signaling the importance of multi-faceted strategies in managing the impacts of climate change.

Climate & Environment Science & Technology Weather
Ebenezer Mensah

