Climate Change Impact and The Future of Rail Transport in Europe

The escalating impact of climate change is causing significant disruptions to Europe’s rail transport. In Austria, adverse weather conditions brought trains to a halt 1,900 times in 2023, as reported by the national railway company, BB. The rise in embankment and forest fires, track distortions, and the decline in protective forests are all attributed to increasing temperatures, particularly in the Alpine region. Similarly, the UK’s rail network is grappling with challenges from flash floods and landslides due to heavy rainfall and heatwaves that lead to buckled rails and sagging overhead power lines.

Adapting Rail Infrastructure to Climate Change

Both Austria and the UK are investing in adaptation measures to mitigate weather-related disruptions. These measures include retrofitting power lines, applying heat-resistant paint to rails, enhancing drainage systems, and introducing technology to monitor rail temperatures and predict extreme weather events. In the UK, Network Rail has developed new software for predicting torrential rainfall and implemented safety measures such as speed restrictions and maintenance call-ins.

Reducing Carbon Footprint in Rail Transport

Alongside adaptation measures, the rail industry is also seeking to reduce its carbon footprint. Italian company Hitachi Rail has introduced a tri-brid train capable of running on overhead electric lines, a diesel hybrid engine, or a battery. This battery can be charged through overhead lines or by capturing braking energy. This innovation allows trains to operate without diesel on non-electrified sections, reducing noise and air pollution near stations. The trains are tested in a climate chamber simulating temperatures from -50 to +40 degrees Celsius to ensure resilience against future weather extremes.

Developing Interoperable Locomotives and Multimodal Mobility

Another approach to tackling the challenges of rail transport in Europe is the development of interoperable locomotives. Stadler has developed the EURO9000, a locomotive that caters to international freight transport in Europe. The locomotive can run on both AC and DC electrified routes and can travel at high speeds on primary European corridors with mixed traffic. Leasing companies have already placed orders for the EURO9000, which boasts three different drive systems: electric, diesel, and battery drive.

Moreover, the Ride2Rail initiative aims to combine flexible and crowdsourced transport services with scheduled transport to develop intelligent multimodal mobility. It seeks to reduce the overall distance traveled by private vehicles and make ridesharing a feeder for mass transport services in low-density rural areas.