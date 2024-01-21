Climate Change Disrupts Animal Behavior: A Case Study from Antalya Zoo

Unseasonably high temperatures in Antalya, Turkey have triggered anomalous behavior in the local zoo's inhabitants, illustrating the escalating impacts of climate change on wildlife. November 2023, registering an average temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius, marked the hottest on record in the past 53 years, disrupting the biological rhythms of creatures who would typically be preparing for hibernation.

Animals' Stressful Response to Prolonged Summer Conditions

Bears and turtles, among other creatures, are exhibiting signs of stress in response to the prolonged summer conditions. Instead of reducing their food intake and gradually becoming less active in preparation for winter's hibernation, they are maintaining their regular eating habits and activity levels. This altered behavior is a clear indication of a disruption in their biological balance, with potential long-term impacts on their health and survival.

Veterinarian's Observations and Global Implications

Aygul Arsun, the head veterinarian at Antalya Zoo, has expressed concern over the animals' atypical reactions. These changes are not confined to Antalya, as similar patterns have been reported by visitors in zoos across the world. A global issue, these climate-related changes underscore the pressing need for comprehensive strategies to mitigate the impacts of climate change on wildlife.

Official Acknowledgement and Call for Action

Mehmet Ozhaskeki, the Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, has acknowledged the gravity of the situation. In recognizing the urgent need for international cooperation in the face of climate change, Ozhaskeki emphasizes the importance of protecting ecosystems and their inhabitants, who are particularly vulnerable to extreme weather conditions. The ripple effects of climate change, such as the disruption of animal hibernation patterns, underlines the critical importance of global action to protect our planet's biodiversity.