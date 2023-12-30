en English
Agriculture

Climate Change Brews a Crisis in Assam’s Tea Estates

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:11 am EST
Climate Change Brews a Crisis in Assam’s Tea Estates

In the verdant landscape of Assam, India, a crisis brews in the tea estates that cover the region’s rolling hills. Known for producing approximately 52% of India’s tea and 13% of the world’s supply, Assam is grappling with the devastating effects of climate change and severe weather events. However, it’s not just the volume of production at stake; it’s the very essence of Assam tea that is under threat.

The Unique Brew of Assam

Assam tea is globally cherished for its robust, malty flavor and a plethora of health benefits. The brew is packed with antioxidants and minerals that aid in fat reduction, fortify the immune and digestive systems, and bolster heart health. This unique flavor profile and health benefits are intrinsically linked to Assam’s climate, soil quality, and specific farming techniques. Sadly, these elements are currently being disrupted by a shifting climate and increasingly erratic weather patterns.

Climate Upheaval and Tea Production

The Centre for Science and Environment’s Climate India 2023 report sheds light on the severity of this issue. Over 48,029 hectares of crops in Assam have suffered significant damage due to extreme weather events this year. Moreover, the state witnessed a 9% drop in tea production in August 2023, compared to the same month the previous year. Leading environmental studies rank Assam as the most vulnerable state in India to climate-induced disasters, according to the Climate Vulnerability Index by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water.

Altered Seasons, Altered Flavors

The tea-growing cycle in Assam is divided into four ‘flushes’ or harvest seasons, with the first flush commencing in mid-March. Alterations in weather patterns are causing shifts in this cycle. This year, recorded temperatures peaked at an alarming 42 degrees Celsius, leading to a 20-25% decline in crop yield. This trend not only impacts the livelihoods of thousands but also threatens to dilute the unique, strong flavor of Assam tea that enthusiasts globally revere. The need for irrigation, once unnecessary in many areas of Assam, is now becoming a critical requirement to sustain tea production.

In November 2023, erratic climatic conditions led to a 5.62% fall in tea production in Assam, as compared to November 2022. The total tea production stood at 63.27 million kg. The Tea Association of India has acknowledged that climate change has been detrimentally affecting tea production for several years now. From 1990 to 2019, the average maximum temperature in the state has increased by 0.049 degrees Celsius annually, a seemingly minor change that has, in reality, had a profound impact on tea production.

As we step into the new year, the tea industry in Assam stares at an uncertain future. With climate change and extreme weather events becoming the new norm, it is clear that the situation calls for urgent intervention and innovative solutions to preserve the legacy of Assam’s tea.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

