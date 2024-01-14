en English
Climate & Environment

Climate Change and Urbanization: Charting a Sustainable Path Forward

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
The advancing tides of urbanization are inextricably linked with the pressing challenges of climate change. As cities across the globe swell with a burgeoning populace, the demand for infrastructure soars. By 2050, the World Bank predicts that city inhabitants will comprise nearly 70% of the world’s population. This exponential growth in urban centers necessitates an increase in concrete, steel, and a host of necessary services including air conditioning, heating, electricity, broadband, cybersecurity, and transportation.

Unprecedented Urban Growth

According to Architecture 2030, an architectural think tank, we can anticipate an addition of 2.6 trillion square feet of new floor area by 2060. To put this into perspective, such growth equates to the construction of an entire New York City every month for 40 years. Sadek Wahba, founder and chairman of global infrastructure management firm I Squared Capital, points out that this expansion brings with it significant decarbonization challenges.

Decarbonization Challenges Amidst Urbanization

For instance, consider the rise of electric vehicles (EVs). While they do not consume fossil fuels, they still traverse roads made from oil derivatives such as bitumen. Furthermore, the extraction and transportation of materials such as lithium for EV batteries are not devoid of a carbon footprint.

Addressing climate change effectively as urbanization unfolds is not merely about developing environmentally friendly solutions, but also about ensuring cost-effectiveness. This is particularly pertinent for developing countries grappling with issues of food insecurity and hunger.

The Role of Technology and the Will for Change

Wahba suggests that accelerated technological innovation can be achieved with sufficient political and cultural will. The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines when global resources and attention were collectively marshalled stands as testament to this.

As we stand on the threshold of significant urban expansion, it is crucial to balance this growth with sustainable practices and innovative solutions. The challenge lies not in merely accommodating an increasing population, but in doing so in a manner that is mindful of our environmental responsibilities and the future of our planet.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

