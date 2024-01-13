en English
Business

Climate Change and the Insurance Crisis: A Looming Economic Threat

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
Climate Change and the Insurance Crisis: A Looming Economic Threat

Bill McKibben’s latest post on Substack and a subsequent Wall Street Journal article have brought to light the burgeoning crisis in the insurance industry, a crisis largely precipitated by climate change. The increased frequency of catastrophic events such as storms and wildfires, due to rising global temperatures, has begun to confound insurance companies’ ability to accurately model and predict exposures. Consequently, insurers are demanding higher premiums, creating ‘insurance deserts’ in high-risk areas. This unraveling of the insurance sector can potentially trigger the collapse of vital segments of local, national, and global economies.

Legislative Intervention: The INSURE Act

A new federal bill, the INSURE Act, has been introduced by Rep. Adam Schiff as a response to the crisis. The bill aims to establish a public reinsurance program for natural disasters like those that have ravaged California. The program would cap insurers’ liabilities and mandate participating companies to offer policies covering all natural disasters. This move is designed to stabilize the insurance market in the wake of major private insurers, like Allstate, ceasing to issue new policies in the state due to skyrocketing reinsurance costs. The Treasury Department is given a four-year window to implement the program, which could potentially coax private insurers back into the California market.

The Rising Costs of Risk

Several factors have contributed to the escalating premiums in recent years. Severe weather events, extreme weather losses, inflation, and reinsurance costs have all played a part. Notably, severe weather caused insured damage to the tune of more than $3.1 billion in 2023, marking it as the fourth-worst year on record for insured losses. Other factors such as rising construction costs, global warming, and an increased volume of insurance claims due to extreme weather events also contribute to the issue. The result: reinsurance prices have soared, forcing insurers to buy less reinsurance and potentially pass on increased costs to consumers.

Future Implications and Possible Solutions

The ripple effects of the climate-change-induced insurance crisis could potentially spill over to other sectors, including mortgages and municipal bonds. The annual Rendez-Vous de Septembre (RVS) event highlighted such emerging risks for reinsurers. On the legislative front, the introduction of the INSURE Act by Rep. Adam Schiff is a significant move toward stabilizing the insurance market. The act, which is yet to pass both the House and Senate, requires insurers to provide coverage for all natural disasters and invest in loss prevention and risk mitigation strategies. It also calls for improved market oversight through federal agencies.

As the world grapples with the impacts of climate change, the insurance industry’s struggle to accurately price risk is a clear indication of the broader economic implications we face. The creation of ‘insurance deserts,’ where affordable coverage is scarce, could lead to a ‘friction’ that hampers economic investment. It’s a wake-up call, urging us to acknowledge the severity of climate change and its far-reaching effects.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

