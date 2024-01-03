en English
Climate & Environment

Climate Change and Insurance: Cake & Arrow Sheds Light on New Opportunities

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:06 am EST
Climate Change and Insurance: Cake & Arrow Sheds Light on New Opportunities

In a new report, Cake & Arrow, a renowned UX Design and Product Innovation agency, has shed light on the substantial impact of climate change on homeowners and the insurance industry. The agency, noted for its specialization in the insurance industry, conducted exhaustive qualitative research with homeowners across the United States, examining their perceptions of climate change risks and the role they expect insurance companies to play.

Homeowners’ Perception of Climate Change Risks

Climate change-induced disasters are becoming an increasingly common occurrence. Homeowners, particularly in regions like California and Florida, are feeling the pinch. Wildfires and hurricanes have led to a moratorium on new homeowners insurance offerings in these regions, a move that has major implications for home ownership and mortgage acquisition. This situation underscores the urgent need for regulatory activity to entice insurance companies into underwriting these risks.

Impact of Climate Change on the Insurance Industry

Climate change is altering the risk profile for insured assets and individuals due to rising sea levels, harsh temperatures, and more frequent catastrophic storms and wildfires. This shift necessitates that insurance companies provide tailored solutions to handle these specific challenges. Many insurers are investing in advanced climate models and data analytics to better predict the changing patterns of environmental risk. The trend also points towards innovative risk management techniques, corporate social responsibility programs, and the exploration of climate insurance pools.

Untapped Opportunities for Insurance Companies

The Cake & Arrow report reveals an untapped opportunity for the insurance industry. Instead of simply covering claims, insurers can help homeowners mitigate risks related to climate change. The CEO of Cake & Arrow emphasized the potential for collaboration between insurance companies and homeowners in making them ‘better risks.’ This would result in a win-win situation, benefiting both policyholders and insurers. The agency, founded in 2002, has worked with several Fortune 500 companies and retail leaders, applying a human-centered design approach to enhance digital experiences in insurance buying, selling, and servicing.

Climate & Environment United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

