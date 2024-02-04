Climate Change and Extreme Weather: Farmers' Top Concerns

A recent report commissioned by Our Land and Water underscores that climate change and extreme weather events top the list of concerns for farmers in the next decade. The study, which brings together the insights of over 280 experts from the primary industry, ranks international and domestic factors based on their potential impact on land use. Other significant domestic challenges identified include water quality and agricultural policy.

Climate Change and Extreme Weather: A Growing Concern

The report emphasizes the increasing apprehension of farmers regarding extreme weather events such as flooding and cyclones, in addition to the broader implications of climate change on agriculture. It highlights the estimated damage of $2 billion inflicted on the food and fibre sector by recent weather events, underscoring the magnitude of the issue. Nearly all respondents of the survey cited climate change and extreme weather events as major domestic concerns, reflecting the pervasive anxiety within the primary sector.

Federated Farmers President Weighs in

Wayne Langford, President of Federated Farmers, acknowledged the significant effects of last year's extreme weather conditions. He called for practical solutions to address climate change and extreme weather, urging stakeholders not to get swept up in the hype. Langford's statements underscore the need for policy-makers to address the concerns of the primary sector in adapting to the changing climate.

Embracing Innovation and Pragmatism

The report also discusses a study funded by Our Land and Water, which identifies climate change, extreme weather events, and water quality as the greatest challenges impacting agriculture in New Zealand. It references the catastrophic impact of cyclone Gabrielle in 2023, reinforcing the urgency of the situation. The study suggests the potential role of innovative technologies, such as A.I., in helping farmers adapt to climate change and extreme weather events. The findings reflect the concerns and priorities of those working in primary production, recommending a focus on pragmatic measures to safeguard against these challenges.