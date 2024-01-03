en English
Climate & Environment

Climate Change Alters Food Webs in Alaska: A Groundbreaking Study

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:25 am EST
Climate Change Alters Food Webs in Alaska: A Groundbreaking Study

A recent study led by Philip Manlick, a research wildlife biologist with the USDA Forest Service, and published in Nature Climate Change, has shone new light on the impact of climate change on food webs in Alaska’s interior. The research team, which included scientists from the University of New Mexico and the University of Texas at Austin, employed a groundbreaking technique involving the measurement of carbon isotope ‘fingerprints’ in essential amino acids. This allowed the team to track the movement of carbon between aboveground (green) and belowground (brown) food webs.

Unveiling the Carbon Trail

The study involved the analysis of bone collagen from specimens of tundra and red-backed voles, masked shrews, and Arctic wolf spiders collected in 1990 and 2021 from the Bonanza Creek Experimental Forest near Fairbanks, Alaska. The results displayed a significant shift from plant-based food webs to fungal-based food webs as the primary source of energy for the animals studied. This shift is attributed to increased decomposition driven by warming, with fungi feeding on decomposing plant matter and transferring carbon to higher levels in the food web through predation events.

Altered Energy Flow and Ecosystem Function

The findings suggest that climate warming significantly alters the flow of energy through food webs, with animals historically supported by plant-based food webs now relying on fungal-based ones. This shift has critical implications for nutrient cycling and ecosystem function, underscoring the role of animals as vital links between green and brown food webs and how climate change modifies these links.

Contributing to Ecosystem Understanding

The study offers insight into the functional roles of animals in ecosystem functions such as nutrient cycling, particularly in the context of climate-induced shifts in high-latitude ecosystems. This research highlights how understanding the carbon trails in food webs can help us better grasp the broader ecological impacts of climate change. The investigation into the carbon fluxes in food webs promises to reveal more about the intricate balance of nature and how human-induced changes may disrupt this.

Climate & Environment Science & Technology Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

