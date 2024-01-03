en English
Climate & Environment

Climate Change: A Natural Phenomenon or Human-Induced Crisis?

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Climate Change: A Natural Phenomenon or Human-Induced Crisis?

In the first episode of a three-part series on the ‘Daily Signal Podcast,’ David Legates, a visiting fellow at The Heritage Foundation and former director of the Center for Climatic Research at the University of Delaware, offered a fresh perspective on the age-old debate on climate change. Legates emphasizes that climate change is a natural phenomenon and has been a part of the world’s history, manifested through various cycles of extreme weather events such as tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, and droughts.

Climate Change: A Natural Phenomenon

According to Legates, the climate has been changing throughout history, and the changes observed today are not unprecedented but part of natural variability. He underscored the importance of understanding historical patterns of climate change to make sense of the current climatic conditions. Legates’s views contribute to the larger discourse surrounding climate change, often polarized between scientific inquiry and political discourse.

The Role of Anthropogenic Processes

The article also highlighted the complex function of anthropogenic terrestrial and oceanic processes in the spatial origin of the CO2 growth rate and its variability. It mentioned the impact of rapid economic changes, patterns of climate variability, and the potential of atmospheric satellite observations to inform Greenhouse Gas Inventory development. The role of human actions in the dramatic increase in atmospheric CO2 from preindustrial times to the present is the primary driver of climate change, according to the article.

Climate Change and Its Impacts

Climate change has led to the United States warming by 2.6 F (1.4 C) since 1970. The country has experienced its hottest decade on record from 2010 to 2019, with increasing extreme weather events, invasive species, floods, and droughts. The U.S. aims to halve its annual greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The impacts of climate change on the environment, agriculture, economy, human health, and indigenous peoples are considerable. Despite the strong scientific consensus, one-third of Americans deny human-caused climate change.

Adapting to a Changing Climate

Global climate change has a significant impact on sustainable horticultural crop production and quality, requiring adjustments to planting and harvesting schedules. Consequently, this introduces a suite of factors such as greenhouse gas emissions, elevated temperatures, and deforestation that intensify environmental stresses on crops. The review article aimed to provide an overview of the multifaceted factors influencing horticultural production, exploring the implementation of novel crop varieties and greenhouse technology to mitigate the adverse impact of climate change on agricultural crops.

Climate & Environment Science & Technology
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

