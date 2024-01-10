en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Climate Change: A Growing Threat to Litchi Production

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:49 pm EST
Climate Change: A Growing Threat to Litchi Production

In a thought-provoking revelation, the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) in South Africa has raised alarms about the significant threat climate change poses to litchi production. This issue was brought to the fore during the second annual Litchi Cultivar Day held in Mbombela, Mpumalanga. The event served as a focal point, discussing the challenges and potential solutions for litchi cultivation amidst shifting weather patterns and escalating temperatures.

Climate Change: A Threat to Litchi Cultivation

Increasing temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns can directly impact the growth and yield of litchi crops. The ARC’s warning draws attention to the broader implications of climate change on agriculture, emphasizing the urgency for the development of adaptive strategies to ensure the sustainability of fruit crops, particularly litchi.

Litchi Cultivar Day: A Forum for Knowledge Sharing

The Litchi Cultivar Day functions as a vital platform, bringing together researchers, farmers, and industry stakeholders. Here, they discuss advancements in litchi cultivation techniques, share knowledge, and collaborate on strategies to counter the effects of climate change on this specific agricultural sector. Their collective efforts are aimed at safeguarding the future of litchi cultivation.

India: Expanding Litchi Cultivation Amidst Climate Change

Meanwhile, the National Research Centre on Litchi (NRCL) in India has successfully expanded litchi cultivation to 19 states. Commercial production has commenced in several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and others. This expansion is a significant milestone, specifically in the face of climate change, which threatens litchi production.

The ARC’s warning and the NRCL’s success in India underscore the critical need for a global, coordinated response to the challenge of climate change in agriculture. The future of litchi production, like many other agricultural sectors, hinges on our ability to adapt and innovate in response to an ever-changing climate.

0
Agriculture Climate & Environment South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
17 mins ago
Mark Zuckerberg Ventures into Premium Beef Production: A Bold Move or an Expensive Hobby?
Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is venturing into a new field, quite literally. He has embarked on a project at his Ko’olau Ranch on Kauai, aiming to produce some of the highest quality beef in the world. This venture, which veers away from his tech pursuits, involves a unique diet for the cattle, expected to enhance
Mark Zuckerberg Ventures into Premium Beef Production: A Bold Move or an Expensive Hobby?
Australian Government Warns Supermarket Giants Over Fresh Produce Pricing
2 hours ago
Australian Government Warns Supermarket Giants Over Fresh Produce Pricing
Global Snowpack Decline Threatens Water Supply, Agriculture, and Winter Tourism
2 hours ago
Global Snowpack Decline Threatens Water Supply, Agriculture, and Winter Tourism
Samoan Government Steps In Over Alleged Mistreatment of Seasonal Workers in Queensland
20 mins ago
Samoan Government Steps In Over Alleged Mistreatment of Seasonal Workers in Queensland
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
46 mins ago
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
Japan's Agriculture Ministry Announces Significant Grain Procurement through SBS Auction
1 hour ago
Japan's Agriculture Ministry Announces Significant Grain Procurement through SBS Auction
Latest Headlines
World News
Perth Scorchers' Pursuit of Historic Third Championship: A Battle Against Odds
4 mins
Perth Scorchers' Pursuit of Historic Third Championship: A Battle Against Odds
Generational Shift Challenges Code of Silence Among White House Staff
4 mins
Generational Shift Challenges Code of Silence Among White House Staff
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
5 mins
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
5 mins
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
5 mins
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight
6 mins
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight
Poland's Political Landscape Transforms with Inauguration of Pro-European Government
6 mins
Poland's Political Landscape Transforms with Inauguration of Pro-European Government
Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024
7 mins
Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
7 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
12 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app