en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Climate Change: A Financial Threat to US Households and Economy

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:59 am EST
Climate Change: A Financial Threat to US Households and Economy

Climate change, once a distant environmental concern, is now a very real financial menace threatening households and the US economy. The Fifth National Climate Assessment report from the White House highlights a significant surge in extreme weather events—heat waves, heavy rains, droughts, hurricanes, floods, wildfires, all escalating the direct and indirect costs for families across the United States.

The Rising Cost of Climate Change

The frequency of billion-dollar disasters has skyrocketed from once every four months in the 1980s to every three weeks on average now. These disasters are costing the US at least $150 billion annually, a figure that’s deemed conservative. The economic fallout of climate change is manifold, causing water stress, agricultural loss, tourism impacts, plummeting real estate value, and damage to property and infrastructure.

Each incremental increase in global warming escalates these costs. For instance, a 2 F rise in temperature could more than double the economic harm caused by a 1 F increase. Moreover, climate change can lead to unpredictable outcomes, earning it the moniker of ‘global weirding’.

Displaced Lives and Economic Impact

Over the past year, more than 3 million US adults were displaced by extreme weather events, each bearing varying durations of displacement. The costs associated with evacuations can quickly escalate, including transportation, hotel stays, and lost wages or workplace benefits. Workplace injuries also increase with additional hot days per year, leading to considerable emergency room costs, particularly for the elderly. Furthermore, a 1% decline in crop yields is linked to a 0.1% out-migration of the population, affecting both the regions losing and gaining people.

Digitalization and Climate Change

The digital economy has a complex relationship with climate change. It contributes to boosting total factor carbon productivity (TFCP) and reducing energy intensity, thus stimulating the green transition of the economy. However, an inverted U-shaped relationship exists between CO2 emissions and the digital economy, supporting the environmental Kuznets curve hypothesis. The net effect of digitalization on the environment is slightly positive, with the beneficial effects on reducing climate gas emissions outweighing the undesired effects.

0
Climate & Environment Economy United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Philippines: Antique Province Communities Build Reservoirs to Counter El Niño Effects

By BNN Correspondents

Through 1000 Films, Bharat Bala Captures the Rich Cultural Tapestry of India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Norway's KLP Pension Fund Drops Gulf Companies over Human Rights, Climate Concerns

By Hadeel Hashem

France in 2023: A Year of Social Turmoil and Climatic Challenges

By Mahnoor Jehangir

WHO Warns of Global Unpreparedness for Future Health Threats as 2024 A ...
@Climate & Environment · 2 hours
WHO Warns of Global Unpreparedness for Future Health Threats as 2024 A ...
heart comment 0
Water Scarcity Concerns Heighten Amid Over Cultivation in Cambodia

By Rafia Tasleem

Water Scarcity Concerns Heighten Amid Over Cultivation in Cambodia
Eastern Australia Reels from Christmas Storms: Nine Lives Lost and Massive Destruction

By Geeta Pillai

Eastern Australia Reels from Christmas Storms: Nine Lives Lost and Massive Destruction
War and Climate Change: The Profound Impact on Global Shipping

By Rizwan Shah

War and Climate Change: The Profound Impact on Global Shipping
Energy Efficiency Tax Credit: A Green Initiative for Homeowners

By BNN Correspondents

Energy Efficiency Tax Credit: A Green Initiative for Homeowners
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
22 seconds
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
The Psychological Toll of Terminal Diagnosis and the Joy of Everyday Life
1 min
The Psychological Toll of Terminal Diagnosis and the Joy of Everyday Life
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
2 mins
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
5 mins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
5 mins
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
7 mins
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
8 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
9 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
9 mins
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app