Climate Change: A Financial Threat to US Households and Economy

Climate change, once a distant environmental concern, is now a very real financial menace threatening households and the US economy. The Fifth National Climate Assessment report from the White House highlights a significant surge in extreme weather events—heat waves, heavy rains, droughts, hurricanes, floods, wildfires, all escalating the direct and indirect costs for families across the United States.

The Rising Cost of Climate Change

The frequency of billion-dollar disasters has skyrocketed from once every four months in the 1980s to every three weeks on average now. These disasters are costing the US at least $150 billion annually, a figure that’s deemed conservative. The economic fallout of climate change is manifold, causing water stress, agricultural loss, tourism impacts, plummeting real estate value, and damage to property and infrastructure.

Each incremental increase in global warming escalates these costs. For instance, a 2 F rise in temperature could more than double the economic harm caused by a 1 F increase. Moreover, climate change can lead to unpredictable outcomes, earning it the moniker of ‘global weirding’.

Displaced Lives and Economic Impact

Over the past year, more than 3 million US adults were displaced by extreme weather events, each bearing varying durations of displacement. The costs associated with evacuations can quickly escalate, including transportation, hotel stays, and lost wages or workplace benefits. Workplace injuries also increase with additional hot days per year, leading to considerable emergency room costs, particularly for the elderly. Furthermore, a 1% decline in crop yields is linked to a 0.1% out-migration of the population, affecting both the regions losing and gaining people.

Digitalization and Climate Change

The digital economy has a complex relationship with climate change. It contributes to boosting total factor carbon productivity (TFCP) and reducing energy intensity, thus stimulating the green transition of the economy. However, an inverted U-shaped relationship exists between CO2 emissions and the digital economy, supporting the environmental Kuznets curve hypothesis. The net effect of digitalization on the environment is slightly positive, with the beneficial effects on reducing climate gas emissions outweighing the undesired effects.