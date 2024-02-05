Climate Advocacy Groups Demand Financial Institutions to Halt LNG Support

Over 100 environmental and climate advocacy groups, led by prominent organizations such as Sierra Club, Texas Campaign for the Environment, Rainforest Action Network, and Friends of the Earth, have issued a momentous call to major financial institutions. The collective plea urges these institutions to halt their funding and insurance underwriting for new and expanding liquefied methane gas (LNG) projects. The move is a potent demonstration of the increasing pressure on the finance sector to take decisive action in the fight against climate change.

The Risks of LNG Support

The advocacy groups have underscored the financial and reputational risks that come with continued support of the LNG sector. This comes on the heels of a significant shift in U.S. policy, with the Department of Energy pausing the approval of new LNG export projects to thoroughly assess their impact on climate, communities, and the economy. The groups argue that the future of LNG is fraught with uncertainty, with new facilities potentially becoming stranded assets as the global community moves towards cleaner, renewable energy sources.

President Biden's Appeal and The Deadline

The advocates have invoked President Biden's recent appeal to listen to frontline communities and the youth in the fight against LNG expansion. The financial institutions have been given until February 15 to respond to the groups' demands. This tight deadline is a clear reflection of the urgency surrounding the climate crisis and the need for immediate, concrete action from all sectors of society.

Fossil Fuel Financing and The Path Forward

The fossil fuel industry, particularly through LNG, has seen significant financial support in recent years. Top banks have provided a staggering $122 billion since 2016, and insurance revenue reached an all-time high of $21.25 billion in 2022. Nearly 86% of operating LNG export terminals have some private equity investment. Advocates assert that without this financial backing, LNG projects cannot proceed, underlining the power that financial institutions wield in the transition to a net-zero future. They stress the need to redirect these vast resources toward sustainable, renewable energy projects.

Prominent voices like Adele Shraiman of the Sierra Club, Bill McKibben of Third Act, Roishetta Ozane of Vessel Project of Louisiana, and Hannah Saggau of Stand.earth have spoken out against LNG, citing its environmental impact and economic unsustainability. Their united front underscores the mounting global consensus against fossil fuels and the urgent need for action to prevent further environmental damage.