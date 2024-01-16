Climate Activists Protest Against Banks Financing New LNG Terminals

In a display of unwavering commitment to the fight against climate change, Third Act Maine, a determined group of climate activists, has taken a stand against financial heavyweights such as Chase and Citibank. The activists' bone of contention lies with the banks' role in financing new liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals, which pose significant threats to the environment.

Targeted Protests Against Financial Giants

Recently, the group staged a protest at a Chase branch located in Yarmouth, signaling the beginning of their concerted efforts. However, their mission extends beyond local banks. In a broader move, Third Act Maine is set to join the national group in Washington, D.C., from February 6 to 8. Their target? The U.S. Department of Energy. The objective of this demonstration is to urge the Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm, to halt approvals for new LNG terminals.

'Carbon Bombs' and Climate Change

Bill Rixon, a member of Third Act Maine, painted a grim picture of the environmental risks tied to the construction of 20 new export facilities planned along the Gulf and Louisiana coasts. Characterizing these terminals as 'carbon bombs,' Rixon warned that the emissions from these facilities would wipe out all progress made in the U.S. on reducing carbon and methane emissions since 2005.

Preparation and Objectives

To bolster their protest efforts, Third Act Maine is conducting weekly webinars on nonviolent civil disobedience. This preparation is integral to their impending D.C. protest. The group's objectives are clear: halt the permitting of new LNG terminals, advocate for robust environmental impact assessments, and educate the public about the role of corporations in the climate crisis.