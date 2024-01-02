en English
Climate & Environment

Climate Activist Zoe Cohen Confronts Climate Skeptic on Sky News

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
Climate Activist Zoe Cohen Confronts Climate Skeptic on Sky News

In a recent segment on Sky News, climate activist Zoe Cohen engaged in a heated confrontation with climate skeptic James Woudhuysen over his controversial views on climate change and his associations with right-leaning media platforms. Cohen, a spokesperson for Just Stop Oil and a convicted Extinction Rebellion activist, reproached Sky News for giving airtime to Woudhuysen, a regular contributor to GB News and other outlets which she alleges are financed by oil interests, including the notorious Koch brothers.

Questioning the Sources

Woudhuysen, a retired Professor of Forecasting and Innovation, effortlessly dismissed the insinuations about the source of his financing and chuckled at Cohen’s remarks. Cohen’s criticism was not just directed at Woudhuysen but also at the media outlets who promote his views. She asserted that these platforms are indirectly funded by oil giants, thus influencing the discourse around climate change.

Climate Change: A Matter of Life and Death?

Cohen accentuated the significance of contemplating family and future generations when discussing climate change. She drew a stark picture, accusing those who deny climate change of committing ‘genocide by oblique intent,’ hinting they are conscious of the devastating aftereffects of their standpoints. Woudhuysen defended his position by emphasizing that he does not receive any form of payment from Spiked, one of the platforms he contributes to.

A Divided Stand on Climate Change

The contentious exchange between Cohen and Woudhuysen underscores the ongoing debate over climate change and the pivotal role media outlets play in representing varying viewpoints. As climate change becomes an increasingly pressing issue, the conversation seems to be shifting from whether it’s happening to what can be done about it. Yet, the divide between climate activists and skeptics remains, often fuelled by conflicting interests and beliefs.

Climate & Environment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

