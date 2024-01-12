Chris Stark Appointed as New CEO of the Carbon Trust

Chris Stark, a prominent figure in the UK’s climate policy, has been appointed as the new CEO of the Carbon Trust, a globally renowned climate consultancy. Stark is set to step into his new role in Spring 2024, taking over from Tom Delay, who announced his departure in June of the previous year after leading the organization for more than two decades.

Stark’s Unique Blend of Expertise and Passion

Stark is recognized as a leading expert in climate policy, with over a decade of experience in advising UK governments. His most recent role was as Chief Executive of the UK’s Climate Change Committee, a position he held for six years. During his tenure, Stark led the development of independent advice on the UK’s Net Zero target and crafted strategies for the entire economy to meet this ambitious goal.

His professional trajectory includes various roles in the UK Treasury, the Department for Business, and the Scottish Government. His work has always been centered around the intersection of policy and business, with a particular emphasis on the private sector’s involvement in the Net Zero transition.

A Warm Welcome and Acknowledgement of Contributions

The Chair of the Carbon Trust’s Board, Julia King Baroness Brown of Cambridge, expressed her delight over Stark’s appointment. She praised Stark’s leadership in climate action, his pragmatic and open approach, and his alignment with the organization’s mission and values. At the same time, she acknowledged Tom Delay’s significant contributions to the development and impact of the Carbon Trust in the field of climate action.

The Carbon Trust’s Pivotal Role in Climate Solutions

Speaking about his appointment, Stark expressed his excitement about joining the Carbon Trust. He underscored the organization’s critical role in pioneering climate solutions and supporting the acceleration of decarbonization among businesses, governments, and financial institutions. His expertise and leadership qualities are expected to further advance the organization’s mission to significantly reduce carbon emissions and foster sustainable business practices worldwide.