China

China’s ‘Sea of Death’ Witnesses Rare Snowfall for Third Year

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
China’s ‘Sea of Death’ Witnesses Rare Snowfall for Third Year

The Taklimakan Desert, often dubbed as the ‘Sea of Death,’ located in the Tarim Basin in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region of China, has been the witness to an extraordinary weather event. For three consecutive years, this desert, known for its arid climate and high evaporation rates, has experienced significant snowfall. This unusual weather pattern is a result of a cold wave that swept through Xinjiang from December 11 to December 15. The Bayingolin Mongol autonomous prefecture, particularly Korla, was heavily blanketed with snow, shattering the previous December precipitation records.

The Desert’s History of Snowfall

The Taklimakan Desert, despite its harsh climate, has had a history of infrequent yet substantial snowfall events. The most notable of these was the severe snow and ice disaster that struck in 2008. According to Wu Xiulan, the deputy chief forecaster at the Xinjiang Climate Center, the occurrence of snowfall in the desert is not unusual when cold air meets suitable moisture conditions. Wu further emphasized the growing impact of global climate change, contributing to an increase in extreme weather events in the region.

Increasing Winter Precipitation in Xinjiang

Data indicates a consistent rise in winter precipitation in Xinjiang, particularly in the southern regions. Between 1991 and 2020, winter precipitation in the Tarim Basin, home to the Taklimakan Desert, increased by 0.6mm, reflecting an 11.8 percent increase compared to the 1981-2010 period. The northern parts of Xinjiang also recorded a 7.6 percent increase in winter precipitation.

Significance of the Event

This increase in precipitation and the consequent snowfall in the Taklimakan Desert is significant. It not only adds to the growing body of evidence of climate change but also impacts the region’s landscape and ecology. Furthermore, it signals the necessity of sustainable agroecosystem management strategies, especially in climate-sensitive areas like the drylands of Northwest China.

China Climate & Environment Weather
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

