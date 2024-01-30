China's Renewable Energy Capacity Set to Surpass Coal: An Energy Transition Milestone

In a landmark development, China's installed capacity for wind and solar energy is on track to outstrip that of coal within the year, according to industry body China Electricity Council (CEC). This pivotal shift underscores China's ongoing energy transition, aligning with the country's commitments to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, and reflects a global trend towards sustainable energy sources.

A Monumental Energy Shift

CEC anticipates that by the end of 2024, wind and solar will make up approximately 40% of China's installed power generation capacity, nudging ahead of coal's projected 37%. Significantly, this indicates that China is on course to exceed its official 2030 target of 1,200 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar capacity, with predictions suggesting a figure close to 1,300 GW by year's end.

Non-Fossil Fuel Sources Gain Ground

In addition to the gains made by wind and solar, the CEC highlighted another significant milestone: for the first time in 2023, non-fossil fuel sources, including nuclear and hydro, accounted for more than half of the total generating capacity. Despite these steps towards cleaner energy, coal continues to play a dominant role in actual power generation, providing nearly 60% of electricity consumed in 2023.

Future Energy Strategies

With China's electricity consumption predicted to grow by 6% this year, the CEC has called for measures to curb consumption and develop new energy storage technologies. This, they suggest, will better facilitate the incorporation of renewable energy into the grid. Suggestions include a capacity payment system for battery storage and the acceleration of pumped hydro storage construction. These strategic recommendations are aimed at ensuring that China's power grid can efficiently and effectively handle an increasing reliance on renewable energy, marking a significant step in the country's journey towards a more sustainable future.