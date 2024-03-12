China's Climate Credibility at Risk: Falling Short on 2025 Emission Targets

China's ambitious climate goals are under the microscope as it falls short on key targets for reducing climate-warming emissions, raising concerns about its global credibility in climate negotiations. Driven largely by energy security concerns, China's political will to bridge the emissions gap seems to wane, despite the National Development and Reform Commission's (NDRC) recent vows to intensify efforts in energy conservation and carbon reduction.

Struggling to Meet Targets

Last year's performance in reducing energy and carbon intensity—a measure of the amount of energy consumed and carbon dioxide emitted per unit of economic growth—has been less than stellar. China aimed to slash energy intensity by 13.5% and carbon intensity by 18% between 2021 and 2025, key components of its pledge to peak emissions before 2030 and achieve net zero by 2060. However, with a mere 0.5% reduction in energy intensity in 2023 falling short of the 2% target, and no new significant targets set for 2024, the path to achieving these goals appears increasingly challenging.

Implications of Missing Targets

The credibility of China's commitments in global climate talks is at stake. As the world's largest carbon emitter and second-largest economy, China's role is pivotal in the global effort to combat climate change. Yet, the absence of aggressive new targets and continued reliance on coal cast doubt on its ability to meet its international climate obligations. This situation could lead to a 'serious loss of diplomatic credibility,' according to Lauri Myllyvirta, lead analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Moreover, failing to meet its 2025 targets might not only tarnish China's reputation but also raise doubts worldwide about its capability to rein in emissions effectively.

Path Forward

To get back on track, China needs to focus on efficiency improvements in industry and construction and provide more financial support for companies to replace or retrofit outdated facilities. Expanding the carbon market is also seen as a crucial step towards achieving its targets. However, with the NDRC setting modest goals for 2024, significant efforts are required across all sectors to bridge the gap and ensure that China meets its climate commitments. This year's government work report did not signal the level of decisiveness needed, suggesting that meeting the five-year intensity targets by 2025 will be very challenging without a major boost to climate efforts now.

The struggle to meet these critical targets underscores the complex challenges China faces as it seeks to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability. As the global community watches, the actions China takes in the coming months will be telling of its commitment to combating climate change and its role on the international stage.