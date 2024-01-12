en English
China

China to Conduct Annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory in Climate Change Fight

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:02 pm EST
China to Conduct Annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory in Climate Change Fight

In a significant stride towards combatting climate change, China has disclosed plans to perform an annual inventory of its greenhouse gas emissions. The move is designed to bolster its carbon trading capabilities and ensure the nation meets its climate targets. A systematic and year-by-year national greenhouse gas inventory will be compiled with an aim to cease the rise in emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Intensifying Climate Actions

This development marks a substantial move forward for China as it had not previously released annual updates on its greenhouse gas production. The intention behind this annual inventory is to provide a more accurate, comprehensive, and systematic way to measure and manage emissions. This could significantly enhance the effectiveness of the country’s carbon market, which involves the trading of carbon credits to incentivize reductions in emissions.

Addressing the Data Gap

China’s most recent official inventory, submitted to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, measured greenhouse gas emissions at 11.55 billion tons for the year 2017. Notably, carbon dioxide accounted for more than 80% of these emissions. However, the recording of methane emissions remains a daunting challenge. China has recognized that this data gap is hampering efforts to mitigate emissions.

Aligning with International Environmental Objectives

By securing a more robust understanding of its greenhouse gas emissions through these yearly assessments, China aims to fortify its climate policies and actions. This initiative is expected to ensure that China’s efforts are not only effective but are also aligned with international environmental objectives. The country has committed to peaking its carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

China Climate & Environment International Relations
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

China

