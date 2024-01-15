China Construction Bank’s DIFC Branch Lists USD 600 Million Green Bond on Nasdaq Dubai

Nasdaq Dubai has greeted the listing of a USD 600 million green bond by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Branch of China Construction Bank (CCB). This move is a pivotal step towards the fight against climate change and is a testament to CCB’s dedication to sustainable finance. This addition boosts Nasdaq Dubai’s reputation as a hub for Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) issuances, raising its total ESG listings to a staggering USD 27.05 billion. Furthermore, it escalates Nasdaq Dubai’s total listed debt to an impressive USD 128.66 billion.

Green Bond Listing Ceremony

The occasion was marked by the ringing of the market opening bell by H.E Li Xuhang, Consul-General of China in Dubai, and Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market. With this bond now included, the total value of bonds listed by CCB’s Hong Kong and Dubai branches on Nasdaq Dubai has hit USD 2.45 billion. Chinese issuers’ total outstanding debt on the exchange is now USD 11.95 billion, spread across 22 issuances.

Supporting Green Finance

H.E Li Xuhang lauded Chinese banks for their instrumental role in promoting green finance. He voiced his optimism for the DIFC Branch to persist in bolstering green and sustainable development not only in the UAE and the Middle East but on a global scale. Hamed Ali reinforced Nasdaq Dubai’s position as a global innovator in the sustainable financing ecosystem, and its readiness to meet the region’s rising demand for green financial instruments. Yuan Shengrui, CEO of CCB’s DIFC Branch, noted that the bond issuance would assist green sustainable development and energy transformation in collaboration with the UAE and the wider region.

Funding Green Projects

The listing is poised to fund green initiatives in sectors like renewable energy, seawater desalination, greenhouse gas emission reduction, and energy efficiency. Nasdaq Dubai is an international financial exchange accommodating a variety of global issuers, listing shares, derivatives, Sukuk, conventional bonds, and REITs, under the regulation of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).