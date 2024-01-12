en English
China

China Begins Construction of World’s Highest-Altitude Pumped-Storage Power Station

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
China Begins Construction of World’s Highest-Altitude Pumped-Storage Power Station

The construction of the world’s highest-altitude pumped-storage power station, the Daofu power station, commenced on Thursday in the southwestern Sichuan province of China. The PowerChina Chengdu Engineering Corporation Limited, responsible for the project, has released photographs showcasing the grand scale and ambition of the renewable energy endeavor.

Reaching New Heights in Renewable Energy

The Daofu power station, once completed, will ascend to an altitude of 4,300 meters, surpassing the current highest-altitude pumped-storage power station, the Yamzho Yumco Lake pumped-storage power station in Tibet, China. The latter stands at an altitude of approximately 3,600 meters. The new station’s total designed installed capacity is an impressive 2.1 million kilowatts, with the ability to generate over 2.99 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. Furthermore, it will have the capacity to store 12.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity each day, thereby fulfilling the daily electricity requirements of nearly two million households.

A Significant Step Towards Energy Optimization

With an estimated investment of 15.1 billion yuan (approximately $2.11 billion), the Daofu power station is set to become the world’s highest-altitude mega pumped-storage power station. Its completion will mark a significant leap in the optimization of the power structure and the complementary development of new energy sources. It is anticipated to balance wind and solar power generation and stabilize fluctuating photovoltaic power generation into a consistent power supply.

China’s Pursuit of Advanced Technological Infrastructure

In conjunction with the construction of the Daofu power station, China has been making strides in its climate and weather prediction capabilities. The country launched a new generation of meteorological supercomputing systems in 2023 to aid in these endeavors. Additionally, the nation’s first high-altitude megawatt-scale wind power demonstration project was successfully linked to the state grid in Jixi, further cementing its commitment to renewable energy solutions.

Despite these advancements, the recent 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake highlighted the potential environmental risks associated with energy infrastructure. The earthquake resulted in oil leakage from damaged equipment at the Shika power facility, thereby emphasizing the need for thorough disaster preparedness and resilience in the face of natural calamities.

China Climate & Environment Energy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

