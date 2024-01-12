en English
China

China Appoints Liu Zhenmin as New Special Envoy for Climate Change

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment has announced the appointment of Liu Zhenmin as the new special envoy for climate change, succeeding Xie Zhenhua, who retired due to health concerns. Liu, a former vice foreign minister, will now lead China’s climate diplomacy, marking a significant change in the country’s representation in international climate negotiations.

A New Era for Climate Diplomacy

Liu Zhenmin’s appointment comes at a crucial juncture, as the global community grapples with the challenges of climate change and the urgent need for international cooperation. Liu’s extensive experience in climate diplomacy and his previous role as Xie’s special advisor equip him well for this pivotal role. His negotiation skills were tested during his involvement in the 1997 Kyoto Protocol and the 2015 Paris Agreement. Furthermore, unlike Xie, Liu is fluent in English, a skill that will facilitate his interactions with international counterparts.

Remembering Xie Zhenhua’s Tenure

Xie Zhenhua, now 74, led China’s climate representation in 16 rounds of international climate negotiations. Renowned for his instrumental role in building global consensus on climate issues, Xie was appreciated for his robust relationships with representatives from other countries. His rapport with the United States’ climate representative, John Kerry, was particularly noteworthy. Xie’s retirement, necessitated by health reasons, marks the end of an influential era in China’s climate diplomacy.

Continuing the Climate Dialogue

With Liu Zhenmin at the helm, China is expected to continue its active engagement in international climate discussions. His appointment was announced on the same day that the China-US Climate Action Working Group officially commenced. Chinese and US officials engaged in their inaugural meeting via a video link, discussing energy transition, methane, and local-level climate cooperation. The synchronization of these two significant events underlines China’s commitment to addressing climate change and fostering international cooperation.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

