Climate & Environment

Children on the Frontline: Confronting the Unseen Perils of Climate Change

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 8:52 am EST
Children on the Frontline: Confronting the Unseen Perils of Climate Change

As the global community grapples with the multifaceted challenge of climate change, an often-overlooked aspect of this crisis emerges as one of the gravest threats to humanity’s future: the impact on children.

As we stand at the intersection of environmental crisis and child well-being, the urgency of addressing climate change becomes even more pronounced.

In Every Crisis, Children Bear the Brunt

Children, the most vulnerable in any crisis, find themselves on the frontlines of the escalating climate crisis. The repercussions are staggering, with escalating droughts and flooding taking a toll on food production, leaving children grappling with the burdens of hunger and malnutrition.

The rising temperatures, coupled with water scarcity and air pollution, expose children to the deadliest impacts of water-borne diseases and respiratory conditions.

As extreme weather events increase, ushering in emergencies and humanitarian crises, children end up paying the highest price. The steady rise in climate-driven migration further disrupts the lives and futures of these young souls.

The Current Landscape: Insights from UNICEF

According to a report by UNICEF, more than half a billion children reside in areas with extremely high flood occurrence, and 160 million live in high drought severity zones.

A staggering 530 million children find themselves in flood-prone zones, with 300 million dwelling in countries where over half the population lives in poverty.

In areas at high drought risk, 50 million children are situated in countries facing similar economic challenges. UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake stresses the urgency, emphasizing that disadvantaged communities bear the gravest threats.

A Vicious Cycle of Health Risks

Climate change intensifies the frequency of droughts, floods, heatwaves, and severe weather conditions, resulting in not only death and devastation but also a surge in major health threats to children.

Malnutrition, malaria, and diarrhoea, known killers of children, spread more rapidly in the wake of these climate-induced events.

This sets off a vicious cycle, where a child deprived of sufficient water and sanitation before a crisis becomes more susceptible to the impacts of floods, droughts, or storms, less likely to recover quickly, and at an even greater risk when confronted with subsequent crises.

Global Distribution of Vulnerability

The majority of children at extremely high risk of floods reside in Asia, while those in areas prone to drought are predominantly in Africa.

The glaring regional disparities underscore the urgent need for a global response.

UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake emphasizes the moral obligation to act, particularly for those who are least responsible for climate change but will bear the brunt of its consequences.

Conclusion: A Call to Protect the Future

As the world confronts the undeniable reality of climate change, safeguarding the well-being of children emerges as both a moral imperative and a strategic necessity.

The urgency to act is about protecting the most vulnerable children and ensuring a future where children can thrive unburdened by the devastating impacts of climate change.

Climate & Environment Disaster
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

