Chevron Warns California's Climate Policies Could Lead to Higher Gas Prices, Shortages

Energy titan Chevron Corp has issued an alarm about the potential fallout of California's climate policies, warning that these measures could trigger further increases in gasoline prices and induce potential fuel scarcities.

The company's concerns revolve around the state's ambitious drive to discourage petroleum production and stimulate the shift towards renewable diesel, a transition that could potentially tighten the supply of gasoline and escalate costs for consumers.

California's High Gasoline Prices

During the last quarter of 2023, drivers in California were hit with a record-breaking premium for gasoline, shelling out an average of $4.94 per gallon. This was a staggering $1.72 above the national average. This trend is largely attributed to the state's exacting low carbon fuel standards, which have incentivized refineries to veer away from petroleum, thereby driving up gasoline prices.

Contentious Relationship with California

Chevron's relationship with California has grown increasingly contentious. The company has found itself in the crosshairs of Governor Gavin Newsom, who has accused the oil industry of price gouging and dishonesty with respect to climate change, charges which Chevron vehemently denies. The company underscores the difficulties it is grappling with in light of the state's regulations, including a proposed cap on refining margins and the planned elimination of internal combustion engine sales by 2035.

Regulations Impacting Refinery Investments

These regulatory hurdles make it challenging for Chevron to rationalize investments in its California refineries. Moreover, the conversion of refineries to produce renewable fuels has led to an 11% reduction in the state's refining capacity over the past decade, compounding supply worries. Andy Walz, head of Chevron's U.S. refining division, cautions that California's energy policy is a gamble, particularly considering the state's relative isolation in terms of fuel resupply. In the event of a disruption in supply, California would have to depend on shipments from Europe or Asia, a situation fraught with uncertainty and risk.