Charleston's Climate Action Plan: Progress and Future Plans

In the heart of the American South, the City of Charleston is taking bold strides forward in its active implementation of the Climate Action Plan. Adopted in 2021, the plan set out an ambitious roadmap of 50 actions to be accomplished within five years, a vital undertaking for the city's long-term viability and livability. Mayor William Cogswell, a relentless advocate for a sustainable future, underscored the plan's crucial role in shaping Charleston's destiny.

Progress Report 2023: A Tale of Achievements and Aspirations

The 2023 Progress Report, a detailed account of the city's achievements and future plans, was recently presented to the Resiliency and Sustainability Advisory Committee. The report covered five key areas: transportation, carbon sinks, buildings, waste, and education and community engagement. Among the remarkable initiatives undertaken are the installation of rain gardens, the establishment of a rain harvesting system, the integration of electric vehicles into the city's fleet, and the inception of composting drop sites.

2024: A Year of Expanding Horizons

As we step into 2024, the focus is on securing federal grants, expanding compost programs, and adding more electric vehicles to the city's fleet. At the helm of these efforts is Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris, who has been instrumental in spearheading resilience efforts such as the installation of groundwater monitoring wells.

A Flood of Challenges: Mitigating the Inevitable

For the upcoming year, the city is prioritizing flood mitigation efforts. The weight of this task is palpable, with key statistics painting a daunting picture: almost half of the total amount of sea level rise in the last 100 years occurred in the last 20 years; 70% of residential properties in the city are highly vulnerable to flooding; and 80% of the city’s annual sales volume and jobs are at high risk. The FloodStat initiative is a concerted effort, bringing together stakeholders to work on sea level rise and flooding issues. Mayor Cogswell, remaining steadfast in his commitment, shared his resolve to work on projects like the elevated edge and the water plan, recognizing the urgent need for careful and calculated action in addressing these critical issues.