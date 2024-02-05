Ceoptera Evansae: New Pterosaur Species Unearthed in Scotland

In a significant scientific breakthrough, a new species of pterosaur, christened Ceoptera evansae, has been unveiled, thanks to the diligent study of fossil remnants unearthed on the Isle of Skye, Scotland. The fossils, discovered during a field expedition in 2006, have been meticulously analysed over the years, revealing groundbreaking insights into the evolutionary history and diversity of these prehistoric creatures.

Obstacles and Triumphs in Discovery

Despite the constraints imposed by the locale's status as a Site of Special Scientific Interest, which prohibited the collection of samples from any rock that had not naturally descended onto the beach, the researchers persevered. The collected fragments, including parts of the shoulders, wings, legs, and backbone, were enough to discern significant details about the Ceoptera evansae.

This new pterosaur, which roamed the skies approximately 166 to 168 million years ago during the Mid-Jurassic period, is part of the Darwinoptera group of pterosaurs. The discovery of the Ceoptera evansae suggests that this advanced group of flying reptiles appeared earlier than previously thought, achieving a nearly global distribution swiftly. This information proves instrumental in narrowing down the timeline of major events in the evolution of flying reptiles.