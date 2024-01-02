Central Park Records Warmest Year with Prolonged Snow Drought

The year 2023 has etched itself in the annals of meteorological history, standing as the warmest year ever recorded in Central Park. December 2023, one of the mildest Decembers, marked the culmination of the 11th wettest year. This climatic extremity, however, didn’t translate into a snowy spectacle. A meager 2.3 inches of snow fell throughout the year, designating it as the least snowy year ever, trailing the least snowy winter of 2022-2023. It’s been nearly 700 days since Central Park witnessed more than an inch of snowfall, setting yet another record.

Bracing for a Winter Storm

Despite the prolonged snow drought, the Tri-State Area might soon be under the spell of a significant winter storm. The storm, predicted to sweep the region from late Saturday into Sunday, is expected to bring together moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and cold air, a meteorological phenomenon known as ‘phasing’ that can trigger major snowstorms. This phasing is a common occurrence during El Nino winters, such as the current season, which has historically begotten substantial snowfalls.

A Tale of Two Forecasts

The most reliable forecast models, the European and the GFS, predict plowable snow, but they echo different tunes when it comes to expected totals. The European model showcases higher totals due to a track further offshore, whereas the GFS model indicates a track further west, potentially leading to more rain and mixed precipitation than snow. As we tread further into the season, long-term forecasts whisper a change, suggesting the possibility of more phasing-type storms in the offing.

Global Climate Patterns at Play

The record-breaking warmth of 2023 has been attributed in part to the long-term warming induced by burning fossil fuels and the largely natural El Niño event. This El Niño event has temporarily nudged global average temperatures even higher than they would have been otherwise. The year 2023 has been a testament to climatic extremities, from global average surface temperatures reaching record high levels to relentless heat waves and dry conditions, exacerbating wildfires and boosting carbon emissions.