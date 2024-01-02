en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Central Park Records Warmest Year with Prolonged Snow Drought

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:15 pm EST
Central Park Records Warmest Year with Prolonged Snow Drought

The year 2023 has etched itself in the annals of meteorological history, standing as the warmest year ever recorded in Central Park. December 2023, one of the mildest Decembers, marked the culmination of the 11th wettest year. This climatic extremity, however, didn’t translate into a snowy spectacle. A meager 2.3 inches of snow fell throughout the year, designating it as the least snowy year ever, trailing the least snowy winter of 2022-2023. It’s been nearly 700 days since Central Park witnessed more than an inch of snowfall, setting yet another record.

Bracing for a Winter Storm

Despite the prolonged snow drought, the Tri-State Area might soon be under the spell of a significant winter storm. The storm, predicted to sweep the region from late Saturday into Sunday, is expected to bring together moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and cold air, a meteorological phenomenon known as ‘phasing’ that can trigger major snowstorms. This phasing is a common occurrence during El Nino winters, such as the current season, which has historically begotten substantial snowfalls.

A Tale of Two Forecasts

The most reliable forecast models, the European and the GFS, predict plowable snow, but they echo different tunes when it comes to expected totals. The European model showcases higher totals due to a track further offshore, whereas the GFS model indicates a track further west, potentially leading to more rain and mixed precipitation than snow. As we tread further into the season, long-term forecasts whisper a change, suggesting the possibility of more phasing-type storms in the offing.

Global Climate Patterns at Play

The record-breaking warmth of 2023 has been attributed in part to the long-term warming induced by burning fossil fuels and the largely natural El Niño event. This El Niño event has temporarily nudged global average temperatures even higher than they would have been otherwise. The year 2023 has been a testament to climatic extremities, from global average surface temperatures reaching record high levels to relentless heat waves and dry conditions, exacerbating wildfires and boosting carbon emissions.

0
Climate & Environment United States Weather
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

HVACR Industry Braces for Major Changes Amid HFC Phasedown

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Julia Faure Advocates for Sustainable Fashion Amid Environmental Concerns

By Mahnoor Jehangir

New Zealand in 2024: Navigating Political and Economic Challenges

By Mazhar Abbas

Philadelphia Area Municipalities Intensify War on Single-use Plastics

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Kenya's Jomvu Boat Race: A Platform for Climate Change Advocacy ...
@Climate & Environment · 21 mins
Kenya's Jomvu Boat Race: A Platform for Climate Change Advocacy ...
heart comment 0
Analyzing Alberta’s Extreme Weather: Implications for the Future

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Analyzing Alberta's Extreme Weather: Implications for the Future
Climate Activists Granted Private White House Meeting: A Significant Milestone

By Ebenezer Mensah

Climate Activists Granted Private White House Meeting: A Significant Milestone
Boston Braces for Possible Nor’easter After Unusually Warm December Weather

By BNN Correspondents

Boston Braces for Possible Nor'easter After Unusually Warm December Weather
Jason Bordoff Reflects on a Decade of the Center on Global Energy Policy

By BNN Correspondents

Jason Bordoff Reflects on a Decade of the Center on Global Energy Policy
Latest Headlines
World News
Truth Bar Launches Golden Unicorn Contest Offering Wellness Retreat
13 seconds
Truth Bar Launches Golden Unicorn Contest Offering Wellness Retreat
Santa Clara's Downtown Resurgence: A Journey Towards Healing
15 seconds
Santa Clara's Downtown Resurgence: A Journey Towards Healing
Steven Kampfer Returns to Boost Tucson Roadrunners' Winning Streak
24 seconds
Steven Kampfer Returns to Boost Tucson Roadrunners' Winning Streak
Young West Virginia Lawmaker Resigns to Pursue State Auditor Position
49 seconds
Young West Virginia Lawmaker Resigns to Pursue State Auditor Position
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
1 min
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
1 min
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage
2 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage
Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House
2 mins
Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
2 mins
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app