Celanese Spearheads Carbon Capture Project: Transforming Emissions into Low-Carbon Methanol

Celanese Corporation, a global leader in specialty materials and chemicals, has embarked on a groundbreaking carbon capture and utilization (CCU) project at its Clear Lake facility in Texas, USA. The initiative, a part of the Fairway Methanol joint venture with Mitsui & Co., is set to capture an unprecedented 180,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, converting them into 130,000 metric tons of low-carbon methanol each year.

Turning Waste into Worth

The CCU project epitomizes Celanese’s commitment to fostering circularity in its operations by transforming CO2 emissions, typically regarded as waste, into valuable products. This innovative approach aligns with the growing global demand for sustainable products, particularly in the company’s Acetyl Chain and Engineered Materials product lines.

Sustainability Takes the Stage

Designed to reduce dependency on fossil fuels, the venture is a testament to the company’s dedication to providing low-carbon and circular solutions to its customers worldwide. The low-carbon products resulting from this project will be released under the ECO-CC brand. To ensure transparency and accountability, these products will be backed by rigorous mass balance tracking and life cycle assessment processes.

Transforming CO2 into Consumer Goods

Mark Murray, the senior vice president of Acetyls at Celanese, emphasized the venture’s potential to revolutionize the way CO2 waste is perceived and utilized. The project is poised to convert CO2 waste into a myriad of consumer goods, ranging from adhesives and packaging to toys, paints, and coatings, thereby opening new avenues in the realm of sustainable manufacturing.