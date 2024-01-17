Catawba College to Kick-start Black History Month with Climate Justice Conversation

On the eve of Black History Month, Catawba College's Center for the Environment, in partnership with the local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Reimagining America Project, is orchestrating a community conversation on climate justice. This gathering, scheduled for February 1st, is set to unfold in Room 302 of the Center for the Environment, starting at 6:30 p.m., with an early invite for refreshments from 6 p.m. For those unable to attend in person, an option for virtual attendance has been thoughtfully provided.

Spotlight on North Carolina's Environmental Challenges

The conversation aims to dig deep into the environmental challenges specific to North Carolina, with a major focus on uncovering practicable solutions. The panel consists of five luminaries in the realm of environmental advocacy and policy, each bringing a unique perspective to the table.

Panelists: A Confluence of Expertise

Among the panelists are Gemale A. Black, the president of Salisbury-Rowan NAACP; Jeffrey Robbins, the executive director of CleanAIRE NC; and Dr. Mercedes Quesada-Embid, an associate professor of environmental policy and advocacy at Catawba College. Each speaker brings to the table a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of environmental justice and policy.

Access to The Event: In-Person or Virtual

The organizers have requested that those interested in attending the event register in advance, allowing for a seamless integration of both in-person and virtual attendees. This hybrid model of participation underlines the organizers' commitment to inclusivity and their dedication to making the conversation on climate justice as accessible as possible. The discourse promises to be an enlightening exploration of North Carolinian environmental challenges and potential solutions, wrapped within the larger context of societal equity and justice.