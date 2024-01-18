en English
Climate & Environment

Catalonia Reports Significant Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
In a significant environmental turn of events, Catalonia has reported a 5.5% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions during 2023, a marked contrast to the increasing emissions pattern observed post the 2020 pandemic. This revelation comes from provisional figures released by Catalonia’s emissions monitor, indicating a dip to 39.7 million metric tons of CO2-equivalent, down from 40.4 million metric tons in 2021, a net reduction of 1.7%.

Decoding the Emissions Decline

Several factors have contributed to this noteworthy reduction in emissions. A 9% decline in natural gas consumption, a 2% cutback in road transport fuels such as petrol and diesel, and a 16% decrease in electricity generated from greenhouse-gas emitting sources have been instrumental in this regard. Technological advancements, shifts in mobility patterns, improved industrial efficiency, more responsible energy use in homes, increased use of renewable energy, and a rise in self-consumption of energy are some of the underlying causes.

Environmental Milestones and Missed Targets

Despite the encouraging decrease in emissions, the report starkly highlights that Catalonia remains a considerable distance from meeting the Paris Agreement targets and the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recommendations. To align with the IPCC guidelines, emissions should not exceed 24.8 million metric tons of CO2-equivalent and should demonstrate an annual decrease of over 6% from 2024 onwards.

A Closer Look at the Emissions Analysis

The emissions analysis covered the energy, industry, agriculture and livestock, and waste sectors, with a focus on production rather than consumption. However, it did not account for emissions resulting from the manufacture and transport of goods consumed in Catalonia but produced elsewhere. Emissions from aviation and shipping were also largely excluded from the analysis.

In parallel news, Catalonia’s political landscape is witnessing significant movements. The Catalan right-wing nationalist party Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) and the Republican Left of Catalonia party (ERC) have presented amendments to the amnesty law in parliament, targeting legal protection for Catalan leaders involved in the 2017 independence bid.

0
Climate & Environment Energy Spain
