Catalonia Battles Historic Drought: State of Emergency and Water Restrictions Declared

A Drought Emergency Declared in Catalonia

In the wake of an unprecedented drought, the Catalan government has enforced a state of emergency. The severity of the situation has led to water reserves plummeting below the 16% mark. Consequently, water restrictions have been extended to Barcelona, including a ban on non-commercial car washing. These restrictions, expected to last for a minimum of 15 months, also include the closure of public and private swimming pools and reduction in water pressure.

Water Consumption Measures Amid Drought

The gravity of the situation is further amplified by the high water consumption of tourists. The drought's impact is not limited to Catalonia, as it's causing devastating effects on agriculture in other regions of Spain as well. The regional government has imposed a ban on car washing and filling swimming pools in over 200 towns and cities. The water consumption has been limited to 200 liters per person per day, affecting approximately six million people in the region.

The Worst Drought in Catalonia's History

The current drought, labelled as the worst in history, has been ongoing for more than three years. Measures to limit water usage for agricultural, industrial, and recreational purposes have been announced. Farmers are required to reduce their water usage for irrigation by 80%, and the reserves in the Ter Llobregat water system have fallen to a concerning 16%. The ban affects regions previously in pre-emergency with less harsh restrictions. Authorities are attempting to overcome the below-average rainfall by increasing the use of desalination plants.

The situation highlights a new reality for parts of Europe, which are warming twice as fast as the global average. Human-caused global heating is making droughts and heat waves more common and extreme, putting enormous pressure on water resources.