Carbon Intensity: A Potential Game-Changer for Transportation Sector’s Emission Management

As a conclusion is drawn at the international climate summit, the focus shifts to the pressing matter of measuring emissions, particularly within the transportation sector. A proposed metric, known as Carbon Intensity (CI), is being touted as a catalyst for the sector to minimize the life-cycle carbon emissions of fuels. CI, which is expressed on a per-unit basis in carbon equivalents, takes into account all the greenhouse gases emitted throughout a fuel’s life cycle, from extraction to consumption. This comprehensive measure covers the entire journey of the fuel, including production, transportation, and end-use.

CI: A Step Towards Transparent Emission Management

Adopting CI as a common metric might facilitate a more efficient and cost-effective transition for the transportation sector, as it contemplates carbon reductions from all fuel types and at all stages. The public is urged to champion the use of CI as a means to diminish greenhouse gases and to demand government action. This call to action stems from the understanding that not all renewable fuels are created equal – their carbon footprints can vary greatly based on the processes and sources involved. For instance, while the life cycle of gasoline involves extraction, refining, blending, and combustion, renewable fuels entail agricultural production, refining, and use.

Life-Cycle Analysis: A Complex but Essential Undertaking

Electric vehicles’ CI encompasses not only the power source but also the energy expended in electricity transmission. A full life-cycle analysis, albeit complex, is crucial to ensure transparency and to substantiate emissions targets. By measuring and managing CI, the aspiration is to make strides in mitigating the impacts of climate change by reducing greenhouse gases across the entire fuel life cycle. The International Energy Agency’s report, which found a slowdown in global improvements in energy intensity in 2023, underlines the importance of consistent and substantial efficiency gains to drive down emissions, especially in light of the expected growth in global electricity demand.

Efforts and Challenges in Achieving Net Zero

India, for example, has set ambitious targets to reduce emission intensity by 45% by 2030 and to achieve net zero emissions by 2070. Ranking third in global carbon emissions, with a total of around 2.8 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in 2021, the push for non-fossil fuel sources and renewable energy integration in the transportation sector is paramount for India to meet its net zero target. The widespread adoption of solar PV and large investments in a robust policy framework are considered necessary to meet these targets.

The Future of Transportation: Hydrogen and Building Materials

Another study focuses on the carbon emissions of paving projects, using the life cycle assessment method to analyze the carbon emissions activities of plaza ground paving projects. The study estimated the carbon emissions of two different types of building materials at various phases of their life cycle and made a comparative evaluation. These findings can be used to enhance construction management options, choose green materials, and provide supporting theories for the development of regulations and carbon reduction policies. Another paper estimates the demand for hydrogen in the transportation sector for 14 G20 nations from 2022 to 2050, with a focus on the global vehicle hydrogen market penetration rate. It discusses the environmental benefits across different scenarios and forecasts energy consumption for solar hydrogen production in G20 countries. The study emphasizes the potential for significant CO2 reduction and highlights the use of hydrogen as an alternative to carbon-based materials in the transportation industry.