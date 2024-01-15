Capgemini Report: Business Leaders Optimistic for 2024, Prioritize AI and Sustainability

According to the Capgemini Research Institute’s report ‘Embracing a brighter future: Investment Priorities for 2024’, business leaders display an overwhelming optimism regarding organizational growth in the coming year, with 83% intending to elevate investments in digital tools and technology, particularly AI, and 52% in sustainability. A rise from 42% to 56% signified increased confidence among business leaders in their organization’s prospects for future growth, compared to the previous year. Nevertheless, less than a third of these leaders hold a similar optimism about the global operating environment.

AI: The Innovator and Revenue Booster

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as the linchpin of innovation and revenue growth, with 88% of business leaders leaning on this technology for critical decision-making support. The life sciences industry has taken the lead in adopting AI for decision-making. However, the escalating threats of cybersecurity have also caught the leaders’ attention, with 61% acknowledging it as a risk to business growth, a significant increase from last year’s 39%.

Climate Change: A Major Driver of Operational Disruption

Climate change has fast become a major driver of operational disruption. In response, there’s been an upsurge in investments in clean tech, spurred by incentives like the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the US and the Green Deal Industrial Plan in the EU. Business leaders are increasingly acknowledging the tension between unceasing economic growth and environmental limitations. Two-thirds suggest that growth might be incompatible with addressing climate and ecological crises.

Supply Chain Vulnerabilities and Talent Scarcity

Supply chain vulnerabilities have triggered an increase in nearshoring and ‘friend-shoring’ to diminish disruption risks. Furthermore, talent scarcity remains a top priority, driving organizations to ramp up investments in office space and adapt to flexible and hybrid work models. The report is based on the survey of 2,000 executives from companies with over $1 billion in annual revenue across diverse industries and countries.