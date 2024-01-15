en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Capgemini Report: Business Leaders Optimistic for 2024, Prioritize AI and Sustainability

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Capgemini Report: Business Leaders Optimistic for 2024, Prioritize AI and Sustainability

According to the Capgemini Research Institute’s report ‘Embracing a brighter future: Investment Priorities for 2024’, business leaders display an overwhelming optimism regarding organizational growth in the coming year, with 83% intending to elevate investments in digital tools and technology, particularly AI, and 52% in sustainability. A rise from 42% to 56% signified increased confidence among business leaders in their organization’s prospects for future growth, compared to the previous year. Nevertheless, less than a third of these leaders hold a similar optimism about the global operating environment.

AI: The Innovator and Revenue Booster

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as the linchpin of innovation and revenue growth, with 88% of business leaders leaning on this technology for critical decision-making support. The life sciences industry has taken the lead in adopting AI for decision-making. However, the escalating threats of cybersecurity have also caught the leaders’ attention, with 61% acknowledging it as a risk to business growth, a significant increase from last year’s 39%.

Climate Change: A Major Driver of Operational Disruption

Climate change has fast become a major driver of operational disruption. In response, there’s been an upsurge in investments in clean tech, spurred by incentives like the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the US and the Green Deal Industrial Plan in the EU. Business leaders are increasingly acknowledging the tension between unceasing economic growth and environmental limitations. Two-thirds suggest that growth might be incompatible with addressing climate and ecological crises.

Supply Chain Vulnerabilities and Talent Scarcity

Supply chain vulnerabilities have triggered an increase in nearshoring and ‘friend-shoring’ to diminish disruption risks. Furthermore, talent scarcity remains a top priority, driving organizations to ramp up investments in office space and adapt to flexible and hybrid work models. The report is based on the survey of 2,000 executives from companies with over $1 billion in annual revenue across diverse industries and countries.

0
Business Climate & Environment
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
12 seconds ago
Tuhin Kanta Pandey: The Driving Force Behind India's Public Sector Reforms
On the frontlines of India’s public sector reforms, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), stands as a pivotal figure. His notable contributions in the successful completion of the sale of national carrier Air India and the initial public offering (IPO) of the Life Insurance Corporation of
Tuhin Kanta Pandey: The Driving Force Behind India's Public Sector Reforms
Wall Street Banks Kick-off Earnings Season with Subdued Results; Taiwan's Political Shift; Investment Opportunities for 2024
3 mins ago
Wall Street Banks Kick-off Earnings Season with Subdued Results; Taiwan's Political Shift; Investment Opportunities for 2024
World Economic Forum in Davos Spotlights Geopolitics and Trust in Business
5 mins ago
World Economic Forum in Davos Spotlights Geopolitics and Trust in Business
WEF Predicts Economic Weakening in 2024 Amidst Geo-economic Fragmentation and AI Advancements
18 seconds ago
WEF Predicts Economic Weakening in 2024 Amidst Geo-economic Fragmentation and AI Advancements
New Leadership at Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha: Malte Budde Appointed as General Manager
27 seconds ago
New Leadership at Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha: Malte Budde Appointed as General Manager
Camberford Underwriting Climbs the Ladder with Four-Star Rating
36 seconds ago
Camberford Underwriting Climbs the Ladder with Four-Star Rating
Latest Headlines
World News
Shadab Khan: A Tale of Unexpected Love and Early Passions
10 seconds
Shadab Khan: A Tale of Unexpected Love and Early Passions
RFU CEO Bill Sweeney Urges Championship Clubs to Collaborate on Future
12 seconds
RFU CEO Bill Sweeney Urges Championship Clubs to Collaborate on Future
Dutch Kurdish Groups Launch Campaign for the Freedom of Abdullah Ocalan
31 seconds
Dutch Kurdish Groups Launch Campaign for the Freedom of Abdullah Ocalan
Virat Kohli Unveils Aggressive Batting Strategy: A New Chapter in Indian T20 Cricket
35 seconds
Virat Kohli Unveils Aggressive Batting Strategy: A New Chapter in Indian T20 Cricket
Health Checks for Young Adults: Essential Advice from Redcliffe Labs' Medical Director
51 seconds
Health Checks for Young Adults: Essential Advice from Redcliffe Labs' Medical Director
Gamagara Local Municipality Seeks Candidates for Senior Management Roles
54 seconds
Gamagara Local Municipality Seeks Candidates for Senior Management Roles
NextGenATP Stars Mensik and Van Assche Break New Ground at Australian Open
58 seconds
NextGenATP Stars Mensik and Van Assche Break New Ground at Australian Open
Backlash Over Boebert's Climate Change Remarks Fuels Debate
2 mins
Backlash Over Boebert's Climate Change Remarks Fuels Debate
Storm Hunter Captures First Singles Victory at Australian Open
2 mins
Storm Hunter Captures First Singles Victory at Australian Open
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app